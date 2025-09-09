Flotilla Sailing to Gaza Attacked, With Footage Showing Large Explosion

The group said the boat is a main one in the fleet, and was carrying Greta Thunberg at one point prior to the strike.

One of the main ships in a flotilla seeking to break Israel’s near-total humanitarian blockade on Gaza was bombed in Tunisian waters on Monday, causing a fire to break out.

Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF) said that their “Family Boat,” carrying the mission’s steering committee and sailing under the Portuguese flag, was struck by a drone. The flotilla, slated to set sail from Tunisia to Gaza, is the largest convoy yet to try to break Israel’s famine and deprivation campaign in Gaza.

The six passengers and crew are safe, the group said, but the vessel sustained fire damage “on the main deck and below deck storage.” The fire went on for a few minutes until it was put out by the crew on board.

The group vowed to still set sail from Tunis after the attack, saying that it is nothing compared to what Palestinians in Gaza face every day.

“Acts of aggression aimed at intimidating and derailing our mission will not deter us,” said GSF in a statement. “Our peaceful mission to break the siege on Gaza and stand in solidarity with its people continues with determination and resolve.”

“We are leaving on this mission. No acts of aggression will stop us. In the coming days the flotilla will be united at sea in our mission to break the siege, to end the genocide and to stand with the Palestinian people in their just struggle for freedom,” said GSF steering committee member Saif Abukeshek.

Video footage was captured of the strike. It shows an object dropping onto the boat, causing a large explosion and then catching the boat on fire.

Despite the footage, however, Tunisia’s National Guard said its initial inquiry into the strike actually shows “no evidence of any hostile act or external targeting.” It said that the flame was actually caused by a lighter or cigarette butt lighting a life jacket on fire — despite the video footage clearly showing a projectile falling from the sky.

GSF members said that Israel was responsible for the attack, which came on a vessel that, prior to the attack, had carried Greta Thunberg. Thunberg is one of GSF’s steering members. No party has taken responsibility for the strike.

“If it’s confirmed that this is a drone attack, it will be an assault and aggression against Tunisia and against Tunisian sovereignty,” UN Special Rapporteur for the occupied Palestinian territories, Francesca Albanese, told reporters at the Tunis port. “Again, we cannot keep on tolerating this and normalizing the illegal.”

Albanese also noted that the crew heard what sounded like a drone prior to the strike, and had called for help. “Draw your conclusions,” she said.

A group of UN experts, including Albanese, said in a statement on Tuesday that “any attempt to block the flotilla would constitute a grave violation of international law.”

Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Michigan) also denounced the attack. “Any interception or attack on this crew is a violation of international law. They must be granted safe passage to deliver humanitarian aid and end the Israeli government’s blockade of Gaza.”

Israel has repeatedly targeted flotillas seeking to break Israel’s siege. In July, Israel seized a ship carrying 21 crew members with the Gaza Freedom Flotilla Coalition. Israeli forces detained American labor activist Chris Smalls and held him for days, subjecting him to racism, humiliation, and beatings.

