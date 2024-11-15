Although the NLRB’s ruling is a step forward for workers, it could be undone by the incoming Trump administration.

The National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) issued a decision on Wednesday barring employers from requiring workers to attend meetings that are political or religious in nature — including meetings meant to quell workers’ unionization efforts.

Such gatherings, known as “captive audience” meetings, are held during workdays, and involve employers trying to coerce their employees into taking an action of some kind. Bosses typically threaten their workers with discipline or even termination if they refuse to attend.

The specific case that the NLRB examined this week dealt with an Amazon facility in New York City, which became the first of the company’s warehouses to unionize in 2022. In the days leading up to the vote for unionization, Amazon held meetings where they required workers to hear anti-union statements from paid consultants, in a failed attempt to get workers to vote against the union.

The 3-1 decision from the NLRB found that those meetings violated federal law, ruling that such meetings”have a reasonable tendency to interfere with and coerce employees in the exercise” of their rights, including in deciding whether they should form unions.

Federal law “does not license employers to compel employees, on pain of discipline or discharge, to attend meetings where they are forced to listen to the employer’s views,” the NLRB’s ruling went on.

NLRB Chair Lauren McFerran added:

Ensuring that workers can make a truly free choice about whether they want union representation is one of the fundamental goals of the National Labor Relations Act. Captive audience meetings — which give employers near-unfettered freedom to force their message about unionization on workers under threat of discipline or discharge — undermine this important goal.

The decision on Wednesday “protects workers’ freedom to make their own choices in exercising their rights,” McFerran continued, noting that employers still have the right to hold such meetings, just not to require workers to attend.

The pro-union move by the NLRB, which is an independent board appointed by presidents but working separate from them, could be completely undone in the coming months if Democrats fail to take action in the next few weeks. That’s because McFerran’s position as head of the board has not yet been confirmed by the Senate, despite the fact that the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee voted all the way back in August to advance her renomination.

If she’s not confirmed, president-elect Donald Trump would be able to nominate someone to replace her, plus one other vacancy currently on the board. Trump would also be able to replace NLRB General Counsel Jennifer Abruzzo with a Republican, who would likely immediately move to have the decision on captive meetings rescinded.

Current Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-New York), whose position of authority in the upper chamber of Congress will expire in early January when Republicans take control, said that he and other Democrats are aiming to ensure all appointments left to be filled are voted on in the coming weeks.

“We’re going to try to do as much as we can when it comes to judges and nominees, particularly those nominees where the balance within the agency is affected,” Schumer said recently.

But some critics are skeptical, noting that focus will be given primarily to filling federal judgeships, and positions like McFerran’s may go by the wayside as a result.

It is “an indictment of the Democrats’ haphazard attention to fundamental workers’ rights that McFarren’s confirmation has dragged on to the end of the 118th Congress,” said Chris Lehmann, D.C. Bureau Chief for The Nation.

Lehmann added:

Because the Senate has been dragging its heels on McFarren’s confirmation, there’s a nontrivial chance that it will be left to die on the vine, particularly as other key posts, such as Biden’s 41 remaining nominees to the federal judiciary, are also waiting to be filled. That’s a potential miscalculation that would badly derail the cause of workers’ rights — to say nothing of the damaged electoral brand of the Democratic Party.

