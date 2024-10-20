Boeing Union Workers Win Tentative Contract With 35 Percent Wage Increase

The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers District 751 has been on strike since September 13.

Striking union members who work for the aerospace giant Boeing reached a tentative contract agreement Saturday after nearly 6 weeks on the picket line demanding better wages and benefits.

The International Association of Machinists (IAM) and Aerospace Workers District 751, which has been on strike since September 13, announced the breakthrough in a statement and Boeing also confirmed that a deal had been reached.

The tentative agreement — which will have to receive a majority from union members before finalized — includes a 35% wage increase over four years of the contract, a larger signing bonus of $7,000, guaranteed minimum payouts in a new annual bonus program, and increased contributions to worker 401(k) retirement plans.

“With the help of Acting U.S. Secretary of Labor Julie Su, we have received a negotiated proposal and resolution to end the strike, and it warrants presenting to the members and is worthy of your consideration,” IAM’s negotiating committee said in a message to members on Saturday.

Boeing is offering Machinists a 35% wage increase. Strikes work! 💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/ylmIjUPRvj — Dripped Out Trade Unionists (@UnionDrip) October 19, 2024

The union said it plans to hold a ratification vote as early as Wednesday and that a 50%+1 majority is all that’s needed to approve the deal.

“The fact the company has put forward an improved proposal is a testament to the resolve and dedication of the frontline workers who’ve been on strike — and to the strong support they have received from so many,” the machinists union said.

“Like many workers in America, IAM members at Boeing have sacrificed greatly for their employer, including during the pandemic when these workers were reporting to the factory as executives stayed at home,” they wrote. “These workers deserve to have all of those sacrifices recognized.”

Join us in defending the truth before it’s too late As we face a slew of right-wing attacks on democracy, the future of journalism is uncertain. To ensure Truthout remains fearless, tough, and 100 percent independent we need to raise $31,000 in the next 4 days. Every dollar raised goes directly toward the costs of producing news you can trust. Please give what you can — because by supporting us with a tax-deductible donation, you’re not just preserving a source of news, you’re helping to safeguard what’s left of our democracy.

This piece was reprinted by Truthout with permission or license. It may not be reproduced in any form without permission or license from the source.