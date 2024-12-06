4.3M Consumers Set to Get Checks From Agency Trump and Musk Want to “Delete”

In the coming weeks, as President-elect Donald Trump’s second term approaches and his pledge to dismantle key agencies potentially comes closer to fruition, 4.3 million consumers are set to receive checks from one of the agencies the incoming administration wants to “delete.”

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) announced Thursday that it will soon begin distributing a historic $1.8 billion to millions of people who were charged illegal junk fees or defrauded by credit repair companies including Lexington Law and CreditRepair.com.

The money will be distributed from the CFPB’s victim relief fund, which was created by Congress and is financed entirely by civil penalties paid by companies and individuals who violate consumer financial protection laws.

The fund has distributed $3.3 billion to consumers since its inception, and the CFPB said the forthcoming payment will be its largest ever.

“Lexington Law and CreditRepair.com exploited vulnerable consumers who were trying to rebuild their credit, charging them illegal junk fees for results they hadn’t delivered,” said CFPB Director Rohit Chopra. “This historic distribution of $1.8 billion demonstrates the CFPB’s commitment to making consumers whole.”

A district court ruled in August 2023 that the two companies had violated the Telemarketing Sales Rule’s prohibition on advance fees, which bars credit repair firms from collecting fees from consumers until they prove they have achieved the results they promise to their customers.

If the CFPB payments are divided equally among those who were wrongly charged fees by the two companies, each consumer would receive about $419.

The payments are being sent days after the CFPB proposed a rule aimed at reining in data brokers who sell people’s personal information.

As Common Dreams reported, billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk has expressed concern about the practices of data brokers — but as Trump’s nominee to co-lead the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), a yet-to-be-created commission that would cut regulations and government spending, Musk has pledged to “delete” the CFPB.

Filmmaker and media activist Danny Ledonne said Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy, another businessman nominated to lead DOGE, likely want to do away with the CFPB because the agency acts “in the interest of regular people.”

The CFPB is far and away one of the best government agencies acting in the interest of regular people, which is surely why wealthy elites like Musk and Vivek want to eliminate it. pic.twitter.com/sH33P50He1 — Danny Ledonne (@DannyLedonne) November 29, 2024

Liz Zelnick, director of the Economic Security and Corporate Power Program at government watchdog Accountable.US, said the upcoming $1.8 billion payout shows why the CFPB should remain in operation.

“When the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is allowed to fully do its job, Americans only stand to benefit,” said Zelnick. “Between surprise fees and misleading business practices, today’s victory affirms the importance of the CFPB for defending people across the country from shady industry actors.”

Rep. Mark Pocan (D-Wis.) said supporters of consumer protections in Congress will “fight any attempts to dismantle [CFPB], whether from Trump, Musk, or their billionaire buddies.”

“The CFPB fights for everyday Americans against corporate greed, junk fees, and predatory lenders,” he said. “This watchdog agency protects normal people like you and me.”

