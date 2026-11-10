Reports find that the Interior Department has been routinely shredding official documents.

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House Democrats are demanding that key federal agencies and corporations retain their records after receiving a whistleblower report that the Trump administration is shredding records related to the president’s expensive, scandal-ridden construction projects around Washington, D.C.

CNN reports that administration officials are rushing to shred key paperwork before Democrats take charge of Congress in January. Democrats have pledged to conduct a wide variety of hearings and investigations into Trump administration actions, and are planning a “high-profile hearing on one or several projects early in the new Congress,” CNN reported.

President Donald Trump’s plans to build a massive arch and revamp the East Potomac golf course are two major areas of focus because Democrats believe they may be able to stop construction before it starts. The Trump administration, on the other hand, is trying to move as fast as possible on the president’s arch, golf course, Lafayette Square, and Tidal Basin projects before the new Congress is sworn in on January 3.

Huffman said the Democrats “have standing to go to court if we have to” over the projects, per CNN. “We’ll have tools to be able to stop a lot of it.”

The Interior Department has denied reports that it is violating federal records preservation requirements.

The Democratic push against the records deletions is more wide-ranging than just Trump’s D.C. projects, however.

On Monday, the House Natural Resources Committee’s top Democrat, Rep. Jared Huffman (California), sent letters to 36 federal agencies and corporate donors ordering them to preserve records and communications related to the committee’s investigation of the Trump administration and corporations that have donated to Trump’s projects. The records requests require a certification from recipients, and include requirements to recover lost records that may have been deleted.

“For two years, this administration has stonewalled us and kept the American people in the dark while Democrats have fought tirelessly to daylight and stop their corruption,” said Huffman in a statement. “I am sending a message to President Trump and his allies: our investigations will continue full steam ahead. And to every agency official and corporate executive receiving these letters: save everything.”

The committee, which oversees federal lands, is slated to take the lead on the investigations into the projects. It’s also working with the powerful House Oversight and House Judiciary committees on other as-yet unspecified investigations into the Trump administration.

Agencies that received letters from the Democrats include the Department of Agriculture, Department of Interior, and Department of Commerce. Non-governmental recipients include military contractors like Boeing, Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, Oracle, and Palantir, as well as other entities like ExxonMobil, Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), and UnitedHealth Group.

Huffman’s office cited a report from August by Politico that found that the Interior Department has “devolved into secrecy” and hemorrhaged staff under Doug Burgum. The agency, which oversees federal lands and agencies like the National Parks Service, has blocked over 100 projects being undertaken at national parks while working to help fast-track Trump’s D.C. projects, even sometimes against court orders.

That report found that Interior Department officials have “routinely shredded official documents and use disappearing Signal messages — even for mundane scheduling matters — to avoid communications being preserved, as is required by the Federal Records Act.”

Burgum has created an environment of paranoia, apparently asking for the installation of a second sensitive compartmented information facility (SCIF) in the building. A SCIF is a unit used to house and access classified government information, typically used by the Department of Defense.

“They’re terrified of written records,” one former Interior Department official told Politico.

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