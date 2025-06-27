Part of the Series The Public Intellectual

My dear friend, Bill Moyers, died yesterday.

He was the finest interviewer I’ve ever worked with, probing, fearless, and profoundly attuned to both the fragility and the enduring promise of democracy. With a rare combination of moral clarity and intellectual generosity, Bill devoted his life to illuminating the dangers that threatened the democratic imagination and nurturing its most humane possibilities. His work was never about spectacle or self-regard; it was about awakening the American conscience.

Bill began his journey into the public eye as a young press secretary for President Lyndon B. Johnson, where he was thrust into the center of political history. In that role, he became a quiet but relentless force behind the scenes, shaping key moments in U.S. governance. His time in the White House only deepened his understanding of the importance of truth in politics and the role of the media in safeguarding democracy. It was this commitment to truth-telling that would later define his extraordinary career in journalism. Through the power of his two landmark television programs, including “Bill Moyers Journal” and “Moyers & Company,” Bill gave space to the underrepresented, held power to account, and invited audiences into the most critical conversations of our time. These shows, which spanned decades, were more than just broadcasts; they were lifelines of intellectual rigor and moral clarity in a media landscape often dominated by spectacle and shallow soundbites. With each episode, Bill didn’t just inform — he awakened the public conscience, reminding us all of our collective responsibility to protect the fragile promise of democracy.

After reading one of my essays on Truthout, Bill would often write to me with words of encouragement far more generous than I deserved. His praise was never performative; it came from a place of humility and grace, grounded in a deep and abiding belief in the power of truth-telling. Every note he wrote carried with it a quiet but fierce sense of solidarity. He made you feel that your work mattered, that it was part of a larger struggle for justice and dignity.

As the years went on, Bill grew increasingly troubled by the authoritarian currents rising in the United States, the erosion of truth, the takeover of the media by financial elites, and the transformation of journalists into little more than stenographers for the powerful. Yet even in his despair, he remained committed to naming what was wrong with stunning precision and passion.

Bill Moyers was no ordinary commentator; he was a giant. He saw the wider issue in all of its complexity with unmatched brilliance and clarity. Though he was always quick to praise others for their courage, it was he who modeled what moral and political courage looked like. He mentored a generation of journalists, scholars, and public intellectuals — not through grand declarations but by showing, day after day, what it means to speak truth to power with grace and conviction.

The best interview of my life was with him in 2013. Bill came to it as he came to everything: with deep preparation, fierce intellect, and compassion that never wavered. That conversation remains, for me, a testament to who he was.

His passing is a profound loss. In a time when so much of the media has surrendered to banality, historical amnesia, and cowardice, Bill’s legacy stands as a luminous reminder of what journalism can be: fierce, principled, and devoted to democracy’s highest ideals and the promise of a more just, equal, and radically democratic future. In these dark and dangerous times, the urgency of his example could not be clearer. The work he championed must live on. We owe him that, and so much more.

Bill Moyers was more than a mentor, teacher, inspiration, and friend; he was a symbol of hope, whose courage inspired so many of us through the murk of such dark times. His absence leaves a profound silence, a space where hope for the future appears in retreat. But even with this painful loss, there is a call to action, an echo of his enduring commitment to truth, democracy, and the common good. The shadow of giants like Bill Moyers is not a place of despair, but of inspiration, urging us to carry forward the work he began, to give voice to the voiceless, and to never let go of the fragile but precious ideals he cherished.

I will miss you, rest in peace, my friend.

