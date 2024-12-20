The 2024 elections left the country in emotional turmoil, with deep uncertainty about the future — particularly regarding environmental justice. As Appalachian women and environmental leaders, we understand the weight of this moment, but maintain a steadfast belief in our communities’ resilience and the transformative power of collective action to drive change.

This moment of fear and anxiety calls for unity. Locally in Appalachia, we can ensure that health remains a human right on government agendas. That is why the Black Appalachian Coalition (BLAC) has just launched the Freedom to Breathe campaign in Allegheny County, Pennsylvania, a regional initiative that addresses industrial pollution and advocates for the right to clean air and water. The campaign seeks to dismantle inequities and build a trauma-informed movement that confronts the harm caused by racism, sexism, colonialism and environmental injustice, declaring that healing is not optional but fundamental.

The connection between health and the environment is undeniable, yet our communities are burdened by pollution from petrochemical industries driving climate change. Environmental racism forces Black and low-income families to live on the front lines of these injustices while multinational corporations like Shell, Chevron, ExxonMobil and U.S. Steel profit. We must hold our elected officials accountable and demand action.

With the new Trump administration, we expect a resurgence of fossil fuel industries and rollbacks of environmental protections. Trump’s Environmental Protection Agency appointee, Lee Zeldin, who voted against climate provisions and fossil emissions regulations as a congressman, has vowed in a post on X to “restore US energy dominance,” signaling expanded fossil fuel production. We cannot ignore such policies that have dangerous environmental and public health implications.

The effects of climate change are already devastating. Hurricane Helene caused destruction across six states, wiping out entire mountain communities and causing over $53 billion in estimated damages in North Carolina alone. It became the deadliest storm in the United States since Katrina.

Studies consistently show the risks of living near petrochemical facilities. Over 39 million Americans — disproportionately Black families — live within a mile of such facilities, a legacy of discriminatory housing policies like redlining.

A National Institute of Health study found that pregnancy-related mortality for Black mothers is 41 percent, compared to 13.7 percent nationwide. Additionally, a 2023 study linked oil and gas production to $77 billion in health damages and over 1,000 deaths in Pennsylvania, Ohio and West Virginia. Petrochemical companies are allowed to discharge 500,000 pounds of toxic pollutants annually in the Ohio River Basin, contributing to health disparities and environmental destruction.

Aside from health issues, fossil fuels have environmental and economic consequences, including extended droughts, food insecurity and flooding that can spread hazardous waste into residential areas. These conditions, such as food deserts and rising prices, particularly burden underserved communities.

Now is the time to join a movement that leverages the strength of our collective resilience to fight for healthy, thriving communities. We must organize locally to ensure Black-led and environmental justice-focused organizations receive the funding for transformative solutions.

While the Freedom to Breathe campaign will begin as a regional initiative in Allegheny County, it’s a scalable model that can inspire similar movements across localities nationwide. By addressing the impacts of industry polluters and advocating for sustainable, community-driven solutions, this campaign offers a roadmap for collective action.

Joining local boards and councils that shape public health and environmental policy is a powerful way to amplify community voices. For instance, Allegheny County’s Health Department offers an opportunity for community-driven leadership, with open seats on its Air Pollution Control Advisory Committee for individuals directly impacted by pollution.

Our environmental justice work in 28 states and three countries has repeatedly confirmed that our work in Appalachia carries a broader message that resonates nationally: We must reject fossil fuel expansion disguised as economic progress and embrace sustainable solutions. Retrofitting homes with energy efficient technologies shouldn’t be just for the wealthy. We must advocate for affordable, sustainable housing, critical for improving community health and resilience. We need expanded access to health care and public health funding to address disparities linked to pollution and systemic inequities. These are just a few action items the Freedom to Breathe campaign will organize to create healthier, more equitable communities.

The campaign also supports sustainable and regenerative agriculture initiatives to address food insecurity while restoring soil health and supporting local economies. We must support Black farmers and small-scale growers because they are essential for building a more equitable Appalachia. We’re partnering with schools, faith-based organizations and advocacy groups to amplify community power and secure resources for local initiatives.

BLAC is building a collective voice strong enough to challenge systemic inequities and resilient enough to sustain the fight for justice. But this work requires all of us. Together, we can confront polluters, demand accountability and create a future where everyone has the right to breathe clean air and drink safe water.

A stronger Appalachia means a stronger U.S. Let us act boldly for the future we all deserve.

