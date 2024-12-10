Since 2000, weather-related disasters tied to the climate crisis have resulted in over $600 billion in economic losses.

Insure Our Future, a coalition of environmental, consumer protection and other grassroots groups, issued its annual scorecard report this week, detailing how the climate crisis has accounted for over a third of weather insurance loss claims across the globe since the start of the century.

Such weather-related disasters with direct ties to the climate crisis amounted to over $600 billion in economic losses, the report found — a figure that’s greater than the gross domestic product of Sweden.

The report also highlighted how the pace of economic loss is accelerating as the climate crisis remains unaddressed. Over the past decade, Insure Our Future said it had observed an increase in climate-related losses, rising from 31 percent to 38 percent of all weather-related losses.

“The evidence is undeniable — climate change represents an existential risk for the insurance industry,” former California insurance commissioner Dave Jones and senior actuary Louise Pryor wrote in the forward of the report.

They added:

The insurance industry has historically helped make societies more resilient. Now it must embrace its power and accelerate the transition to clean energy, stop underwriting new fossil fuel projects, and rapidly align with credible 1.5°C transition pathways.

The report provides recommendations relating to the insurance agency for policymakers and regulators to heed if they want the trend of climate crisis-related losses to lessen in the future. The proposals include:

Requiring insurance companies to develop scenario analysis to account for climate-related events and tipping points;

Oversee insurance companies’ management of climate risks, including fossil fuel underwriting;

Implementing policies in support of “just allocation of climate risks and costs to protect communities;”

And requiring insurers to implement other 1.5°C-aligned transition plans.

When it comes specifically to the insurance industry, climate change-related weather disasters have led to what some media have described as a “crisis” for both insurers and people seeking insurance in areas prone to such extreme weather events. Writing in September for Truthout about said crisis, Derek Seidman said that insurance companies themselves were largely to blame for their own misfortunes, given their underwriting for fossil fuel companies that helped to promote the continued use of those energy sources instead of renewables.

“For the insurance industry, this is largely a self-induced crisis because of its massive, decadeslong underwriting of — and investment in — the very fossil fuel operations that are driving climate change-induced extreme weather events,” Seidman wrote.

Citing data from Insure Our Future and other sources, Seidman further noted in his report that the insurance industry “is a major culprit — not a hapless victim — of the extreme weather that is now endangering its own business model and creating personal catastrophes for ordinary homeowners.”

Seidman’s report for Truthout was published just after Hurricane Helene ravaged the southeastern U.S. Many climate experts believe the climate crisis made the storm much stronger than it would have otherwise been, resulting in over 230 deaths across multiple states.

According to World Weather Attribution (WWA), which measures how much more likely individual weather disasters were made due to the climate crisis, “the rainfall totals over the 2-day and 3-day maxima [in Helene] were made about 40 percent and 70 percent more likely by climate change, respectively.”

That organization reported that the climate crisis was also responsible for an increase of about 150 percent in windspeeds, and that high ocean surface temperatures — a key factor in the strength of any hurricane — were made “200-500 times more likely due to the burning of fossil fuels.”

“These findings show that climate change is enhancing conditions conducive to the most powerful hurricanes like Helene, with more intense rainfall totals and wind speeds,” WWA concluded.

Truthout Is Preparing to Meet Trump’s Agenda With Resistance at Every Turn Dear Truthout Community, If you feel rage, despondency, confusion and deep fear today, you are not alone. We’re feeling it too. We are heartsick. Facing down Trump’s fascist agenda, we are desperately worried about the most vulnerable people among us, including our loved ones and everyone in the Truthout community, and our minds are racing a million miles a minute to try to map out all that needs to be done. We must give ourselves space to grieve and feel our fear, feel our rage, and keep in the forefront of our mind the stark truth that millions of real human lives are on the line. And simultaneously, we’ve got to get to work, take stock of our resources, and prepare to throw ourselves full force into the movement. Journalism is a linchpin of that movement. Even as we are reeling, we’re summoning up all the energy we can to face down what’s coming, because we know that one of the sharpest weapons against fascism is publishing the truth. There are many terrifying planks to the Trump agenda, and we plan to devote ourselves to reporting thoroughly on each one and, crucially, covering the movements resisting them. We also recognize that Trump is a dire threat to journalism itself, and that we must take this seriously from the outset. After the election, the four of us sat down to have some hard but necessary conversations about Truthout under a Trump presidency. How would we defend our publication from an avalanche of far right lawsuits that seek to bankrupt us? How would we keep our reporters safe if they need to cover outbreaks of political violence, or if they are targeted by authorities? How will we urgently produce the practical analysis, tools and movement coverage that you need right now — breaking through our normal routines to meet a terrifying moment in ways that best serve you? It will be a tough, scary four years to produce social justice-driven journalism. We need to deliver news, strategy, liberatory ideas, tools and movement-sparking solutions with a force that we never have had to before. And at the same time, we desperately need to protect our ability to do so. We know this is such a painful moment and donations may understandably be the last thing on your mind. But we must ask for your support, which is needed in a new and urgent way. We promise we will kick into an even higher gear to give you truthful news that cuts against the disinformation and vitriol and hate and violence. We promise to publish analyses that will serve the needs of the movements we all rely on to survive the next four years, and even build for the future. We promise to be responsive, to recognize you as members of our community with a vital stake and voice in this work. Please dig deep if you can, but a donation of any amount will be a truly meaningful and tangible action in this cataclysmic historical moment. We’re presently working to find 1500 new monthly donors to Truthout before the end of the year. We’re with you. Let’s do all we can to move forward together. With love, rage, and solidarity, Maya, Negin, Saima, and Ziggy

This article is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 4.0), and you are free to share and republish under the terms of the license.



We need your help to become less dependent on traffic from Facebook and X. Follow us on Bluesky today!