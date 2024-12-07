Trump Admin Could Kill Funding for Life-Saving Climate Resiliency Hubs

A federal law is helping an Atlanta church build an emergency shelter. Other communities may not get the same chance.

This article by Yale Climate Connections is published here as part of the global journalism collaboration Covering Climate Now.

In Atlanta’s Cascade neighborhood, a Black church has operated a community center next door for decades. The recently renovated space is simple inside — white walls and gray carpet — but that’s where the magic happens. There, the congregation runs a weekly food pantry where they feed up to 400 predominantly Black families a week. Now, with financial help from the Inflation Reduction Act, a landmark climate law passed by Democrats during the Biden administration, the church is offering even more services — by making the center the first community-owned resiliency hub in the city.

The Vicars Community Center, which held its ribbon-cutting ceremony in July, is outfitted with solar panels and battery storage that can provide enough energy to power the building for three days should there be a blackout and no sunlight. The center is prepared to serve as an emergency shelter for locals in the face of a power outage. In the era of fossil fuel-powered hurricanes and heat waves, frontline community members need a safe place to turn when the lights go out.

“It really fit into what we’re already trying to do,” said Pastor Kevin Earley of Community Church Atlanta, which worked with the clean energy nonprofit Groundswell to develop the resiliency hub in its community center. “We want to be the place that people turn to in the good times and the bad.”

A group meeting at the Vicars Community Center. Robbie Hunter. Courtesy of Yale Climate Connections

From 2000 to 2023, extreme weather caused 80% of power outages, according to the research and communications group Climate Central. Just last September, Hurricane Helene knocked out power for some 5.5 million people in the Southeast and Midwest. Some families were left in the dark for three weeks.

Thanks to federal tax credits from the Inflation Reduction Act, or IRA, people in the Cascade neighborhood will now have a place to charge their phones, refrigerate their medicines, and plug in life-saving medical devices if an extreme weather event cuts electricity off to their homes. What’s more, the center’s solar panels reduce planet-warming emissions — and save the center $6,000 a year in energy costs.

Despite President-elect Donald Trump’s promise to slash the law that helped make the resiliency hub possible, developers don’t expect the new administration’s plans to affect them. Even if Trump kills the extremely popular direct-pay tax credits program, where the federal government issues payouts to entities that have built qualified clean energy projects, the team in Atlanta will be filing for the IRA credits by May 2025 for the 2024 tax year.

It would be an unlikely logistical nightmare for the president-elect’s administration to attempt a tax restructuring that would repeal credits retroactively, explained Friends of the Earth climate and energy justice deputy director Lukas Shankar-Ross. However, other communities of color hoping to tap into IRA dollars to fund similar safety nets in their hometowns may have limited time to take advantage of the law’s full benefits before Trump and his allies in Congress cut them.

Vacation Bible school at the community center. Pastor Kevin Earley. Courtesy of Yale Climate Connections

“It is now our responsibility to shout from the mountaintops how good and impactful these tax credits are for local community and economic development,” said Matthew Wesley Williams, senior vice president of community development at Groundswell. The organization partnered with the church to raise money for the solar panels and find the capital needed to own the setup without additional debt. “Organizations that support community resilience like churches, small municipalities, and rural utilities need these resources to stand firm and sustain their local impact.”

The effort to create the resiliency hub came together in 2023 when Groundswell reached out to Pastor Earley after activists identified Community Church Atlanta as a key resource during local info-gathering meetings. At the height of the pandemic, Vicars Community Center offered COVID-19 tests and vaccines. It hosts meetings for local groups as well as blood drives and low-cost health checks.

Groundswell connected the organization to $225,000 in donated philanthropic funding to upgrade the center with solar panels and batteries. The nonprofit will also soon help church leaders tap into those IRA tax credits. The nonprofit sees Vicarsasa demonstration that can build support for other community-owned, small-scale solar projects, Williams said. Groundswell has been seeding similar resilience hubs elsewhere in Atlanta and Baltimore.

A majority of the residents who live within a half-mile radius of Vicars are Black, according to data from an Environmental Protection Agency mapping tool. Over half are low-income. They also suffer higher rates of asthma, heart disease, and lower life expectancy than the national and state averages. Nearly a quarter lack access to health care or the internet.

“Folks in our neighborhood who can’t drive away or get away now have a place just to even charge their cell phones or get information to be picked up or to receive help,” Pastor Earley said.

Churches are a perfect way to introduce Black residents to clean energy initiatives, said Markeya Thomas, the Black engagement senior adviser at Climate Power, a communications group focused on clean energy.

“All throughout history, Black people have had to rely on the church to be able to survive the world that we are existing in,” Thomas said.

Pastor Earley is planning ahead to ensure the center’s fridges are stocked with food and water for the day an emergency arises. He’s exploring options to protect the building during high winds to make it structurally stronger. The solar panels can provide energy, but that’s only if the building itself remains out of harm’s way. Questions remain over how to make the space a safe overnight facility with cots and security, but the church is starting to map that all out.

Community Church Atlanta has a mission to serve the community, including those who are not of faith. Now their food pantry can expand to feed more families with the money saved from the reduced energy bills. They fed some 32,000 people last year. In the coming years, the plan is to feed even more.

This article is supported by the Solutions Journalism Network’s Climate Solutions Cohort program, of which the author is a fellow.

This story was co-published with Next City, a nonprofit newsroom reporting on solutions for equitable and just cities.

