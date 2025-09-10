Another Gaza Flotilla Boat Attacked by Israeli Drone, Activists Say

Footage of the two attacks shows a similar pattern of a flaming object striking the ships and causing a fire.

A second boat in the activist flotilla setting sail to Gaza has been attacked in as many days, with activists blaming Israel and vowing to continue their journey to break Israel’s near-total humanitarian aid blockade.

On Tuesday night, a flaming object fell on the Global Sumud Flotilla’s (GSF) “Alma” boat, docked in Tunisian waters and sailing under the British flag.

Video footage of the attack shows a large explosion, and the boat’s deck was set aflame. The crew was able to quickly put out the fire, and nobody was hurt, the group said.

“Video evidence suggests that a drone — with no light so it could not be seen — dropped a device that set the deck of the Alma boat on fire. Expert sources suggest that it was an incendiary grenade wrapped in plastic materials dipped in fuel, which could have been set on fire before landing on the ship,” said Francesca Albanese, UN special rapporteur for the occupied Palestinian territories.

A picture of the object dropped on the boat appears to show a metal tube attached to mesh fabric. The object is mangled and melted. The group identified it as a “charred electronic device.”

“While a full investigation is ongoing, the presence of such a device provides further indication that the boat was deliberately targeted,” the group said.

The method of attack appears nearly identical to the attack on GSF’s “Family” boat on Monday. Footage of that strike also shows an object landing at a perpendicular angle to the vessel, already on fire before it makes impact. The explosion and ensuing fire are similar, and activists reported detecting a drone flying above the boat in both attacks.

The Tunisian government had denied the attack on the “Family” boat, saying that it was the result of a life jacket catching on fire due to a cigarette or lighter.

However, the video evidence of the attack contradicts that narrative. The second, similar attack also undercuts that claim.

GSF steering committee member Saif Abukeshek told Reuters that Israel was likely behind the attack. “Israel continues to breach international law and terrorise us. We will sail to break the blockade on Gaza no matter what they do,” Abukeshek said.

Despite repeated attacks, and previous flotillas having been attacked and seized by Israeli forces, the group has vowed to continue on as planned.

“These repeat attacks come during intensified Israeli aggression on Palestinians in Gaza, and are an orchestrated attempt to distract and derail our mission. The Global Sumud Flotilla continues undeterred. Our peaceful voyage to break Israel’s illegal siege on Gaza and stand in unwavering solidarity with its people presses forward with determination and resolve,” the group said in a statement.

“This genocidal government has been bombing Palestinians for 78 years. They have been committing genocide for 22 months and Palestinians are still able to wake up every day looking for a better day,” Abukeshek said to media. “If we are inspired by the resilience of such people, how can we give up [after] just two incidents?”

