Israel Bombs Doha, Reportedly Targeting Hamas Negotiators Discussing US Proposal

The strike came as Hamas officials were in Qatar to discuss a ceasefire proposal put forth by the Trump administration.

Israel struck the capital of Qatar on Tuesday, targeting senior Hamas political officials as they gathered in Doha to discuss the latest ceasefire proposal put forth by the U.S.

Loud explosions were heard in the capital city, with pictures of smoke plumes rising. Israel took responsibility for the strikes, saying that they were targeting Hamas leaders.

“The [Israel Defense Forces] and [Israeli Security Agency] conducted a precise strike targeting the senior leadership of the Hamas terrorist organization,” the military said in a statement. “For years, these members of the Hamas leadership have led the terrorist organization’s operations, are directly responsible for the brutal October 7 massacre, and have been orchestrating and managing the war against the State of Israel.”

The number of casualties is currently unknown. A senior Hamas source told Al Jazeera that Khalil al-Hayya, the leader of Hamas’s negotiating team, was not killed in the strike, though Saudi Arabian media put out a conflicting report. Israel has already assassinated Hamas leaders in Lebanon and Iran, as well as in Gaza.

The attack comes just as Hamas officials were meeting in Doha to discuss a ceasefire proposal put forth by the U.S. this weekend. A Hamas source told Al Jazeera that the strike specifically targeted the negotiation team.

This is the first known time that Israel has struck Qatar — a key party in the ceasefire negotiations between Israel and Hamas — amid its genocide in Gaza. Just in the past month, Israel has struck at least five Arab countries: Palestine, Yemen, Syria, Lebanon, and Qatar. On Monday, a Gaza-bound aid flotilla was struck by an aerial projectile in a Tunisian port, and activists have pointed the finger at Israel.

Israel has also escalated its siege on Gaza City in recent weeks, and ordered an estimated 1 million Palestinians in Gaza City to evacuate on Tuesday.

The strike comes just after Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar claimed that Israel accepted the U.S. ceasefire proposal. Hamas officials had accepted a separate, similar ceasefire deal put forth by Qatar last month, that Israel never responded to.

Israel has been known to sabotage ceasefire deals just as they are reaching completion, effectively prolonging the genocide. Israeli officials have long said that their goal is to take over Gaza, and that they will stop at nothing to achieve this objective.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office claimed full responsibility for the strike in a statement on social media. “Today’s action against the top terrorist chieftains of Hamas was a wholly independent Israeli operation. Israel initiated it, Israel conducted it, and Israel takes full responsibility,” his office said.

However, Qatar is an ally of the U.S., and commentators have said it’s unlikely that the strike would not be done in coordination with the U.S. Qatar hosts the largest military base in the Middle East, the regional headquarters of U.S. Central Command.

The White House has thus far declined to comment. Israeli media reported that the strikes were approved by the Trump administration. Axios’s Barak Ravid, citing a U.S. official, said that Israel only notified the U.S. of the strike right before it happened.

Qatar condemned the strike, saying that it targeted residential buildings where Hamas political officials were staying.

“This criminal assault constitutes a blatant violation of all international laws and norms, and poses a serious threat to the security and safety of Qataris and residents in Qatar,” said Qatar Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Majed Al Ansari. “While the State of Qatar strongly condemns this assault, it confirms that it will not tolerate this reckless Israeli behavior and the ongoing disruption of regional security, nor any act that targets its security and sovereignty.”

