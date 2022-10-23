Abusive Priests Were Clustered at Mission Schools in Native Communities

Nearly half the Jesuit priests or brothers found to be credibly accused of sexual abuse in a 10-state region in the western United States spent time working in Indian schools and missions, according to a new database drawn from Catholic data on abuse.

The new database allows users to track how priests moved within the church and supports allegations that the church used rural tribal communities as dumping grounds for “problem priests,” according to researchers Kathleen Holscher and Jack Downey, who compiled the data.

“It helps us visualize these clusters of abuse,” said Holscher, an associate professor of religious studies and American studies at the University of New Mexico. “We created a database that let us track how each priest moved over the course of his career.”

The database, “Desolate Country: Mapping Catholic Sex Abuse in Native America,” provides public access to records dating back to 1950 of priests and brothers in the Jesuits West Province, which includes Arizona, Alaska, California, Hawai’i, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oregon, Utah and Washington.

Holscher teamed up with Downey, associate professor of religion at the University of Rochester in New York, to map and analyze data that was released by the Jesuits West Province of the Society of Jesus after tens of millions of dollars were paid to more than 500 survivors of abuse. Many survivors are Indigenous.

Of the 97 priests accused of sexual misconduct who could be tracked through the system, 47 had allegations originating in Native missions, the researchers found. The 97 were among 112 Jesuit priests and brothers included on the list, but not all could be tracked.

“We realized that nearly half of the men on the list had accusations coming from reservation missions,” Holscher said.

The analysis shows that abusive priests clustered at St. Mary’s Catholic Mission School on Confederated Tribes lands in Omak, Washington. Sixteen men were included on the Jesuits’ list who worked at St. Mary’s, and at least 12 had accusations that corresponded with their time at St. Mary’s, Holscher said.

The Jesuits West Province was formed after the Oregon Province of the Society of Jesus joined with the California Province in 2017. The merger came after the Oregon Province filed for bankruptcy in 2009 and settled abuse claims in 2011.