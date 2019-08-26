Frances Madeson has written about issues in Indian country for High Country News, Yes! Magazine, The Progressive Magazine, Tablet Magazine, American Theatre Magazine and Indian Country Today Media Network. She is also the author of the comic novel Cooperative Village.
- About
- About Truthout
Truthout is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to providing independent news and commentary on a daily basis. Truthout works to spark action by revealing systemic injustice and providing a platform for transformative ideas, through in-depth investigative reporting and critical analysis. With a powerful, independent voice, we will spur the revolution in consciousness and inspire the direct action that is necessary to save the planet and humanity.
- About Truthout
- About Us
- Submission Guidelines
- Financial Information
- Privacy Policy
- Jobs
- Contact Us
-