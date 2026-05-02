Before 1776 or 1619, enslaved Africans seized freedom in 1526 on land that would become the United States.

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“With a single sheet of parchment and 56 signatures, America began the greatest political journey in human history,” declared Donald Trump, announcing the nation’s upcoming 250th anniversary.

Under Trump’s direction, a sweeping federal initiative — branded as both America 250 and the “Freedom 250” campaign — has launched a full year of patriotic programming. The Salute to America 250 Task Force promises nationwide festivities, public-private partnerships, classroom materials, and civic rituals designed to ensure that, as Trump put it, “our youth will be taught to love America with all of their heart and all of their soul.” Not to inquire about the nation’s origin, not to question the contradictions of those who declared liberty for all while organizing one of the largest systems of human bondage ever created, but rather to internalize devotion.

The message is unmistakable: freedom began 250 years ago. The meaning is clear: the story of the U.S. is the story of freedom unfolding. But there is another anniversary this year — one twice as old, largely forgotten, and far more dangerous to remember because it shows us true liberation.

In 1526 — long before the more renowned dates that anchor the nation’s story of 1619 and 1776 — enslaved Africans rose up and freed themselves on the land that would eventually become the United States.

You would expect MAGA memory-hole historians — obsessed with banning books, declaring that slavery was of “personal benefit” to enslaved people, and firing educators who teach honestly about systemic racism — to erase any accounts of this event. What is more troubling is how rarely it appears in mainstream history books, or even in spaces committed to truth-telling — among educators and even within movements for Black liberation — muting the earliest act of resistance to the enslavement of Africans on this land.

There is another anniversary this year — one twice as old, largely forgotten, and far more dangerous to remember because it shows us true liberation.

To be clear, many historians and educators have worked courageously to challenge dominant myths about the nation’s founding. Initiatives like The 1619 Project have played a transformative role in reshaping public understanding by centering the arrival of enslaved Africans in Virginia in 1619 as a foundational moment for understanding U.S. society. By marking the 400th anniversary in 2019, the project sparked a national dialogue that forced the country to begin to reckon with the central role of slavery in shaping its economy, politics, and culture. It reframed the founding of the United States not simply as a story of liberty in 1776, but as a contradiction between ideals of freedom and the reality of racialized bondage — a contradiction that continues to define the nation.

1619 is a vital date to understand because it marks the first documented arrival of enslaved Africans to an English colony in North America.

But even this vital reframing stops short of a more complete history: The first enslaved Africans did not arrive in North America in 1619. They arrived nearly a century earlier, when Spanish ships brought enslaved Africans to North America in 1526.

This year marks not only 500 years since the first Africans were stolen from their continent and trafficked to land that would become the United States, but also the beginning of resistance to African enslavement on North American soil. They did not submit. They rebelled, burned down the colony that enslaved them, and escaped into the surrounding land — launching a lineage of resistance and revealing what freedom requires.

At a moment when the nation is being asked to celebrate the semiquincentennial of 1776, we are being told an origin story that cannot bear the weight of the truth. Because if we want to understand how freedom has actually been won here — not merely proclaimed but fought for and obtained — we have to begin not with parchment and signatures, not with taxes on tea, not with declarations of liberty written by men who enslaved others, but with a breathtaking rebellion for freedom.

The First Enslaved Africans and Their Rebellion

That story begins in June 1526, when Spanish magistrate Lucas Vázquez de Ayllón set out to establish a colony he envisioned as a “New Andalucía” for Spain. The colonizing mission set sail with between 600 and 700 colonists, along with approximately 100 enslaved Africans — the first documented Africans brought to this land — taken either directly from West Africa or through the brutal slave markets of the Caribbean.

The settlers established the colony of San Miguel de Gualdape, likely near the Pee Dee River in present-day South Carolina. On September 29 in the Julian calendar, or October 8 in the Gregorian calendar, the Spanish formally founded the colony. But within weeks, the situation unraveled.

From the beginning, the colony was marked by crisis. Extreme heat, disease, food shortages, and escalating tensions with local Indigenous peoples pushed the settlement toward collapse.

In mid to late October 1526, enslaved Africans carried out the first recorded rebellion against slavery in what would become the United States.

Drawing on the account of Spanish chronicler Gonzalo Fernández de Oviedo, historian Paul E. Hoffman notes that “some of the black slaves set fire to Doncel’s house … they had their reasons.” The chronicler does not explain those reasons. He does not have to. The reason was freedom.

They burned the colonists’ homes and fled into the surrounding landscape.

What happened next is not fully documented. But historians point to a likely possibility that the escaped Africans found refuge among nearby Indigenous communities.

According to historian and anthropologist Guy E. Cameron, “escaped Africans had nowhere else to turn but to the Shakori,” referring to one of the local Indigenous peoples. He notes that once the language barrier was overcome, they “could and would inform them what to expect from the Europeans.” Drawing on what is known about Indigenous societies at the time, he argues there is little reason to believe they would have been turned away. Rather, they likely would have been met with care and incorporation — communities that “would have provided sustenance and weather-appropriate clothing” and, in many cases, “would absorb as many of the Africans as they could without negatively impacting the group.”

One of the earliest acts of resistance on this land may also have been one of the earliest acts of solidarity.

The archival record remains fragmentary. But what emerges is profound: One of the earliest acts of resistance on this land may also have been one of the earliest acts of solidarity — Africans and Indigenous people, facing a common threat, finding ways to survive together.

Just days after the rebellion began, Ayllón died on October 18 — on the day of the feast of Saint Luke, a holiday associated with healing — as if his own faith stood in judgment of the violence he had wrought. By November, the surviving Spanish settlers — fewer than 150 — abandoned the colony and fled back to Hispaniola. The Africans who escaped were never recaptured.

This rebellion, 250 years before the Declaration of Independence, reminds us that the first cries for freedom on this land did not come from men in powdered wigs, but from Africans and Indigenous peoples fighting back from the very beginning. Historian William Loren Katz, in Black Indians: A Hidden Heritage, described the significance of the 1526 rebellion: “The story of this new community shows that our vaunted democracy did not march into the wilderness with buckled shoes and British accents,” he wrote. “Rather it was dancing around fireplaces in South Carolina wrapped in dried animal skins and singing African and native songs before the British arrived. The Black Indians of the Pee Dee River became the first colony on this continent to practice the belief that all people — newcomer and native — are created equal and are entitled to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.”

Freedom Was Never Given — It Was Organized

The story of 1526 is not peripheral — it is the central story we have been taught not to see. Because the rebellion of 1526 was not an aberration — it was an early expression of a pattern that would repeat across centuries. Across the Americas, self-emancipated Africans formed maroon communities, building independent societies beyond the reach of slavery. In Florida, Black freedom seekers forged alliances with Indigenous nations in the Seminole resistance, creating multiracial communities that defied both enslavement and colonization.

Recovering the history of 1526 does more than correct the record. It offers a different definition of freedom that can help us get free today.

In 1739, the Stono Rebellion shook South Carolina. In 1811, the German Coast Uprising — the largest revolt of enslaved people in U.S. history — saw hundreds march toward New Orleans in a bid for freedom. In 1831, the revolt led by Nat Turner sent shockwaves through Virginia. At the same time, thousands resisted through flight, organizing networks like the Underground Railroad to escape bondage. During the Civil War, this resistance reached a turning point. As W. E. B. Du Bois argued in Black Reconstruction, enslaved Black people carried out “a general strike against slavery” — refusing to labor, fleeing plantations, and joining Union lines by the hundreds of thousands. Some 200,000 Black people ultimately served in the Union Army, helping to turn the tide of the war and secure the defeat of the Confederacy.

From Reconstruction to the civil rights movement, and into present-day struggles for Indigenous sovereignty and Black liberation, the lesson has remained the same: Freedom is never given — it is only ever won through collective struggle.

That is why this history has been hidden for so long. If people understood that freedom here began with a Black rebellion — not a declaration signed by 41 enslavers out of the 56 signatories — it would shatter brittle tales told about democracy as the product of benevolent elites.

Today, from mass protests on May Day (International Workers’ Day) to movements for abolition and educators fighting censorship, people are continuing a long tradition of collective resistance.

In my own work, I have called this kind of collective resistance the radical healing of organized remembering— recovering the histories we have been taught to forget, and using them to heal from historical trauma and build a more just future. When we bring the story of 1526 into classrooms and community conversations, we begin to see what this radical healing of organized remembering looks like in practice. At a moment when the nation is celebrating the semiquincentennial of 1776, it is actively disremembering the quincentennial of 1526 — when freedom was not declared by enslavers, but seized by the enslaved. That omission is not accidental. The myth that a nation founded by enslavers represents freedom asks us to accept injustice as liberation — a narrative elites still rely on to maintain their power today.

Recovering the history of 1526 does more than correct the record. It offers a different definition of freedom — one rooted in collective struggle, not for the freedom to enslave but for the freedom from slavery. And it is that definition — more than any Fourth of July fireworks or Uncle Sam pageantry — that can help us get free today.

In Washington, D.C., middle school social studies teacher Caneisha Mills brought the history of the rebellions of the enslaved into her classroom through a Zinn Education Project lesson by Adam Sanchez titled Poetry of Defiance. The lesson asks students to study the many ways enslaved people resisted — and then to give voice to that history by writing a collective poem.

Here is an excerpt from the poem her students created:

Write that we all enslaved people resisted slavery by coming up with our own plans to eventually rebel against our “slave masters.” We would pull down fences, sabotage farm equipment, break elements, and damage boats. Write that I have seen the brutal beatings performed by the slave owner to those of us they call their property. I have seen their attempts to silence our struggle. But we will rise. Write that I saw my family run towards freedom but blocked by violence, but we did not give up and we never will.

Tyrants fear these young poets — because they are able to see through founding myths to glean the lessons of 500 years of rebellions — and are ready to make their own.

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