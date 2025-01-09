The Republican-controlled state Supreme Court of North Carolina ruled on Tuesday to block the certification of a Democratic candidate for justice, entertaining dubious claims of election fraud from her Republican opponent seeking to toss out tens of thousands of votes in the 2024 election.

Democratic incumbent Justice Allison Riggs — who abstained from the decision because it involved her own election — won the statewide race against Republican Jefferson Griffin by a mere 734 votes. Two recounts have since confirmed that outcome, but Griffin continues to dispute the election, leveling Trumpian accusations that Riggs won due to fraud.

Griffin claims that voters without driver’s licenses or Social Security numbers on file should not have been allowed to vote — such missing information on their voter files is not inherently a sign of voter fraud, however, and could be indicative of a bureaucratic mistake rather than an attempt to illegally cast a ballot. Although Griffin’s initial challenge to the State Board of Elections in December was dismissed, he appealed to the courts, demanding that 60,000 such votes be tossed from the official count.

The state Supreme Court sided with Griffin in a 4-2 vote, with all four ruling justices being Republicans. The only other Democrat on the court, plus one Republican justice, dissented against the ruling.

The ruling could have incredibly detrimental consequences, Republican Justice Richard Dietz said in his dissent, noting that it will “lead to doubts about the finality of vote counts following an election, encourage novel legal challenges that greatly delay certification of the results, and fuel an already troubling decline in public faith in our elections.”

One justice who sided with the majority said their decision was based on wanting to grant Griffin the opportunity for his grievances to be heard, even though he likely wouldn’t succeed on merit. If that justice sides with the current dissenting ones in this case, it will likely lead to a 3-3 split, meaning that a lower court order ruling against Griffin’s inauspicious argument would stand.

Notably, if Griffin were to succeed in purging votes, large groups of people could be disenfranchised as a result — one analysis found, for example, that Black voters were twice as likely to have their votes challenged by Griffen than white voters were.

Gene Nichol, a professor of law at the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill, blasted Griffin for his attempts to throw out legitimate votes in an op-ed for The Charlotte Observer.

“Jefferson Griffin thinks his fanciful, already judicially-rejected, election-busting ideological claim counts more than the personal franchise of tens of thousands of Tar-Heel citizens,” Nichol wrote. “He also likely has a quiet confidence that the most partisan state supreme court in the United States — which he is anxious to join — will ignore the law and sweep him in.”

Anderson Clayton, the chair of North Carolina’s Democratic Party, said Griffin would ultimately fail to toss voters’ ballots out.

“[Griffin] is hellbent on finding new ways to overthrow this election,” Clayton said in a statement. “But we are confident that the evidence will show, like they did throughout multiple recounts, that [Riggs] is the rightful winner in this race.”

Help us Prepare for Trump’s Day One Trump is busy getting ready for Day One of his presidency – but so is Truthout. Trump has made it no secret that he is planning a demolition-style attack on both specific communities and democracy as a whole, beginning on his first day in office. With over 25 executive orders and directives queued up for January 20, he’s promised to “launch the largest deportation program in American history,” roll back anti-discrimination protections for transgender students, and implement a “drill, drill, drill” approach to ramp up oil and gas extraction. Organizations like Truthout are also being threatened by legislation like HR 9495, the “nonprofit killer bill” that would allow the Treasury Secretary to declare any nonprofit a “terrorist-supporting organization” and strip its tax-exempt status without due process. Progressive media like Truthout that has courageously focused on reporting on Israel’s genocide in Gaza are in the bill’s crosshairs.

As journalists, we have a responsibility to look at hard realities and communicate them to you. We hope that you, like us, can use this information to prepare for what’s to come. And if you feel uncertain about what to do in the face of a second Trump administration, we invite you to be an indispensable part of Truthout’s preparations. In addition to covering the widespread onslaught of draconian policy, we’re shoring up our resources for what might come next for progressive media: bad-faith lawsuits from far-right ghouls, legislation that seeks to strip us of our ability to receive tax-deductible donations, and further throttling of our reach on social media platforms owned by Trump’s sycophants. We’re preparing right now for Trump’s Day One: building a brave coalition of movement media; reaching out to the activists, academics, and thinkers we trust to shine a light on the inner workings of authoritarianism; and planning to use journalism as a tool to equip movements to protect the people, lands, and principles most vulnerable to Trump’s destruction. We’re asking all of our readers to start a monthly donation or make a one-time donation – as a commitment to stand with us on day one of Trump’s presidency, and every day after that, as we produce journalism that combats authoritarianism, censorship, injustice, and misinformation. You’re an essential part of our future – please join the movement by making a tax-deductible donation today. If you have the means to make a substantial gift, please dig deep during this critical time! With gratitude and resolve, Maya, Negin, Saima, and Ziggy

This article is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 4.0), and you are free to share and republish under the terms of the license.



We need your help to become less dependent on traffic from Facebook and X. Follow us on Bluesky today!