Shantel Meek is professor of Practice and Founding Director of the Children’s Equity Project at Arizona State University. She previously served in the Obama Administration as senior policy advisor at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and at the White House.
- About
- About Truthout
Truthout is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to providing independent news and commentary on a daily basis. Truthout works to spark action by revealing systemic injustice and providing a platform for transformative ideas, through in-depth investigative reporting and critical analysis. With a powerful, independent voice, we will spur the revolution in consciousness and inspire the direct action that is necessary to save the planet and humanity.
- About Truthout
- About Us
- Submission Guidelines
- Financial Information
- Privacy Policy
- Jobs
- Contact Us
-