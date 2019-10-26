 María Emilia Cerra | Truthout

María Emilia Cerra

María Emilia Cerra is an Argentinian policy, international affairs and gender consultant based in Buenos Aires. She has written and researched about women’s participation in politics as well as other gender-related issues for the feminist advocacy group Economía Femini(s)ta. She is on Twitter @_emicerra.

Truthout
October 26, 2019