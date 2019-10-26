 Agostina Mileo | Truthout

Agostina Mileo

Agostina Mileo is a science communicator from Argentina. She’s the science editor at Economía Femini(s)ta, where she also leads the #MenstruAction campaign. In 2018, she published her first book ‘Que la ciencia te acompañe (a luchar por tus derechos)’, edited by Penguin Random House. She is on Twitter @Bcientifica.

Truthout
October 26, 2019