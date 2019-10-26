 Nicolás Iglesias Schneider | Truthout

Nicolás Iglesias Schneider

Nicolás Iglesias Schneider is a social worker, researcher and media columnist on religion, politics and society. He leads the project and documentary film ‘Fe en la Resistencia’ and the website ‘Los dioses están locos’. He lives in Uruguay. He is on Twitter @nicois1983.

Truthout
October 26, 2019