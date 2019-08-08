Trump Judge Approves Manslaughter Charges for Pregnancy Loss

We’re Furious

In only the last week 31 people were murdered in mass shootings in the U.S. — and white nationalists are becoming increasingly emboldened by Trump’s rhetoric.

Effective gun control seems like a distant dream and we have every reason to believe things will keep getting worse unless there’s transformative change in this country.

Please join us in our fury and help us amplify the voices of the authors and activists fighting for our future.

We urgently need to do more to fight against the far right and its violence — while we still can.

Donate Now