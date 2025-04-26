Private Prison Companies Are Raking in Profits From Increased Deportations

“This is, to us, an unprecedented opportunity,” the executive chairman of GEO Group said shortly after the election.

As the Trump administration is ramping up detentions and deportations of immigrants living in the United States, it is also revising and expanding contracts with private prison facilities. Prison companies can earn millions from the federal government by building and operating the facilities used to hold people before they are removed from the country.

The most valuable private prison companies are GEO Group and CoreCivic, at $4 billion and $2.2 billion, respectively. In a 2023 report, GEO Group noted Immigration and Customs Enforcement contracts accounted for 43 percent of its revenue; for CoreCivic that number was 30 percent. The day after Donald Trump was reelected, the companies’ stock prices soared: GEO Group’s by about 41 percent and CoreCivic’s by nearly 29 percent.

“This is, to us, an unprecedented opportunity,” George Zoley, executive chairman of the GEO Group, said during an earnings call shortly after the election. During a CoreCivic earnings call, CEO Damon Hininger said: “This is truly one of the most exciting periods in my career with the company.”

In December, GEO Group announced that the company would expand its ICE services capabilities by investing $70 million in capital expenditures. Zoley said during the earnings call that the company is looking to potentially double its services. ICE could help fill up to 18,000 empty GEO beds, which could generate as much as $400 million.

Both companies are part of a multibillion-dollar industry that could grow significantly while Trump is in office. Accordingly, the corporations and their employees have invested millions to influence decision-making that could increase their bottom lines.

ICE recently posted calls for contract proposals worth up to $45 billion for multiple detention facilities “in compliance with the President’s Declaration of a National Emergency at the Southern Border of the United States and related Executive Orders.” A 250-page document obtained by the ACLU through a Freedom of Information Act request shows that both CoreCivic and GEO Group submitted proposals for facilities that are not currently operated by ICE. These included facilities in California, the Midwest and the Southwest. In the previous fiscal year the Department of Homeland Security allocated $3.4 billion to ICE’s custody operations.

GEO Group announced a 15-year contract with ICE for 1,000 beds at its Delaney Hall Facility in Newark, New Jersey. The company said the contract is expected to add $60 million to its annual revenue in the first year. GEO announced another contract with ICE for a 1,800 bed facility in Baldwin, Michigan. The contract is expected to generate $70 million in annual revenue. The company altered its contract agreement for the 1,328-bed Karnes ICE Processing Center in Karnes City, Texas, to host “mixed populations” instead of solely single males. That contract is expected to generate $79 million in the first year, including $23 million in incremental revenue.

CoreCivic signed a five-year contract to reopen a 2,400-bed family detention center in Dilley, Texas. Annual revenue once fully operational is expected to be $180 million. The company announced on Feb. 27 that it would increase capacity for up to 784 ICE detainees at its 2,016-bed Northeast Ohio Correctional Center, its 1,072-bed Nevada Southern Detention Center and its 1,600-bed Cimarron Correctional Facility in Oklahoma. In addition, CoreCivic has modified a contract so that ICE may use up to 252 beds at its 2,672-bed Tallahatchie County Correctional Facility in Mississippi.

