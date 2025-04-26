This March saw the highest monthly civilian casualty count in Yemen in nearly two years, with 162 dead.

A trio of Democratic senators on Thursday demanded answers from embattled Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth regarding U.S. airstrikes in Yemen, which have reportedly killed scores of civilians including numerous women and children since last month.

“We write to you concerning reports that U.S. strikes against the Houthis at the Ras Isa fuel terminal in Yemen last week killed dozens of civilians, potentially more than 70,” Sens. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.), Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), and Tim Kaine (D-Va.) wrote in a letter to Hegseth.

The lawmakers noted that “the United Nations Protection Cluster’s Civilian Impact Monitoring Project has… assessed that March 2025 marked the highest monthly casualty count in Yemen in almost two years, tripling the previous month, with a total of 162 civilian casualties.”

“If these reports of civilian casualties are accurate, they should come as no surprise,” the senators said. “Using explosive weapons in populated areas—as these intense strikes appear to do—always carries a high risk of civilian harm.”

Getting rid of safeguards designed to limit civilian harm from U.S. military operations & ensure compliance with international humanitarian law undermines our credibility, jeopardizes our missions & raises the risk of natl security threats. https://t.co/vd9WpjVCnn — Senator Chris Van Hollen (@ChrisVanHollen) April 24, 2025

“Further, reports suggest that the Trump administration plans to dismantle civilian harm mitigation policies and procedures at the Pentagon designed to reduce civilian casualties in U.S. operations,” the letter notes. “And the Trump administration has already dismissed senior, nonpartisan judge advocates, or JAG officers, who provide critical legal counsel to U.S. warfighters, especially when it comes to the laws of war and adherence to U.S. civilian harm mitigation policies.”

“The Defense Department also recently loosened the rules of engagement to allow [U.S. Central Command] and other combatant commands to conduct strikes without requiring White House sign-off, removing necessary checks and balances on crucial life-and-death decisions,” the senators added. “Taken altogether, these moves suggest that the Trump administration is abandoning the measures necessary to meet its obligations to reducing civilian harm.”

"So far the Trump administration appears to be 'choosing targets [in Yemen] that pose a more direct risk to civilians and may indicate a higher tolerance to the risk of civilian harm,' Airwars said."https://t.co/7hbHd1Mqjq pic.twitter.com/gM4wuKCA9R — Airwars (@airwars) April 25, 2025

The senators asked Hegseth to answer the following questions:

Has the Department of Defense (DOD) assessed the number of noncombatant and combatant casualties in each of its strikes inside Yemen?

What has DOD’s process been for assessing the acceptable civilian casualties for individual strikes inside Yemen, and assessing estimated levels of civilian harm and collateral damage?

What role have legal advisers, including JAG officers, played in reviewing the legality of U.S. strikes in Yemen?

What DOD instructions or orders currently govern department civilian harm mitigation and response actions?

Were the civilian harm mitigation and response experts at CENTCOM and/or at the Civilian Protection Center of Excellence consulted in planning for these strikes?

How does the department plan to engage with the families or communities affected by these strikes, including acknowledging civilian harm and exploring avenues for potential redress?

Last month, Hegseth announced that the Pentagon’s Civilian Harm Mitigation and Response Office and Civilian Protection Center of Excellence, which was established during the Biden administration, would be closed. Hegseth — who has supported pardons for convicted U.S. war criminals — lamented during his Senate confirmation hearing that “restrictive rules of engagement” have “made it more difficult to defeat our enemies,” who “should get bullets, not attorneys,” according to his 2024 book The War on Warriors.

Asked during his confirmation hearing whether troops under his leadership would adhere to the Geneva Conventions, Hegseth replied, “What we are not going to do is put international conventions above Americans.”

During his first administration, President Donald Trump relaxed rules of military engagement meant to protect civilians as he followed through on his campaign pledge to “bomb the shit” out of Islamic State militants and “take out their families.” Thousands of civilians were killed during the campaign against ISIS in Iraq and Syria as then-Defense Secretary James “Mad Dog” Mattis announced a shift from a policy of attrition to one of “annihilation.”

Meanwhile, noncombatant casualties soared by over 300% in Afghanistan between the final year of the Obama administration and 2019.

Overall, upward of 400,000 civilians in Afghanistan, Pakistan, Iraq, Syria, Libya, and Yemen have died as a direct result of the U.S.-led War on Terror, according to the Costs of War Project at Brown University’s Watson Institute for International and Public Affairs.

In Yemen, the U.K.-based monitor Airwars says U.S. forces have killed hundreds of civilians in 181 declared actions since 2002. Overall, hundreds of thousands of Yemenis have died during the civil war that began in 2014, with international experts attributing more than 150,000 Yemeni deaths to U.S.-backed, Saudi-led bombing and blockade.

The U.S. bombing of Yemen has not received nearly as much coverage in the corporate media as the scandal involving Hegseth’s use of Signal chats to share plans for attacking the Middle Eastern country with colleagues, a journalist, and relatives. However, critics say the mounting backlash over the high civilian casualties there is belying Trump’s claim of an anti-war presidency.

“President Trump has called himself a ‘peacemaker,’ but that claim rings hollow when U.S. military operations kill scores of civilians,” the senators stressed in their letter. “The reported high civilian casualty numbers from U.S. strikes in Yemen demonstrate a serious disregard for civilian life, and call into question this administration’s ability to conduct military operations in accordance with U.S. best practices for civilian harm mitigation and international law.”

