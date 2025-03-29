VP and Second Lady Visit Greenland, Pushing US Takeover Against Local Backlash

The visit came a day after Donald Trump said his administration will “go as far as we have to go” to acquire the island.

U.S. Vice President JD Vance, Second Lady Usha Vance, and two top Trump administration officials traveled to Greenland on Friday on an itinerary that was markedly curtailed from its original plans due to Greenlanders’ frosty reception amid President Donald Trump’s ongoing threats to take the Arctic island from NATO ally Denmark — even by armed force if deemed necessary.

Vance visited Pituffik Space Base — a U.S. Space Force installation on the northwestern coast of Greenland about 930 miles (1,500 km) north of the capital, Nuuk — with his wife, National Security Adviser Michael Waltz, and Energy Secretary Chris Wright.

The vice president’s wife originally planned on a more interactive and cultural itinerary, including attending a dogsled race. However, Greenland’s leftist government said earlier this week that is had “not extended any invitations for any visits, neither private nor official.”

Compounding the Trump administration’s embarrassment, U.S. representatives reportedly came up empty handed after canvassing door to door in Nuuk in an effort to drum up support for the visit. The administration denies this ever happened.

And so the Trump officials’ audience was limited to U.S. troops stationed at Pituffik. After arriving at the base, the vice president told troops in the mess hall he was surprised to find the snow- and ice-covered Arctic island is “cold as shit.”

“Nobody told me!” he added.

Getting down to more serious business, Vance said: “Our message to Denmark is very simple — you have not done a good job by the people of Greenland. You have under-invested in the people of Greenland and you have under-invested in the security architecture of this incredible, beautiful land mass.”

Addressing Arctic geopolitics, Vance argued that “we can’t just bury our head in the sand — or in Greenland, bury our head in the snow — and pretend that the Chinese are not interested in this very large land mass. We know that they are.”

“The president said we have to have Greenland, and I think that we do have to be more serious about the security of Greenland,” Vance continued. “We respect the self-determination of the people of Greenland, but my argument to them is: I think that you’d be a lot better coming under the United States’ security umbrella than you have been under Denmark’s security umbrella. Because what Denmark’s security umbrella has meant is effectively they’ve passed it all off to brave Americans and hoped that we would pick up the tab.”

This follows remarks earlier this week from Vance, who said during a Fox News interview that Denmark, which faithfully sent troops to fight in both Afghanistan and Iraq — 43 of whom died, the highest per capita casualty rate of the alliance — is “not being a good ally” to the United States.

Asked by reporters on Friday if the U.S. would ever conquer Greenland by military force, Vance said he didn’t think that would be necessary.

However, just a day earlier, Trump — who on Friday posted a video highlighting defense cooperation between the U.S. and Greenland — said his administration will “go as far as we have to go” to acquire the island, which he claimed the United States needs “for national security and international security.”

It was far from the first time that Trump — who has also threatened to take over parts or all of countries including Panama and even Canada — vowed to annex Greenland, and other administration officials have repeated the president’s threats.

“It’s oil and gas. It’s our national security. It’s critical minerals,” Waltz said in January, explaining why Trump wants Greenland.

The U.S. has long been interested in Greenland, and while the close relationship between the United States and Denmark has been mostly mutually beneficial, it has sometimes come at the expense of Greenland’s people, environment, and wildlife.

Such was the case when a U.S. Air Force B-52 bomber laden with four thermonuclear warheads crashed into the sea ice of Wolstenholme Fjord in 1968. The accident caused widespread radioactive contamination, and the nuclear fuel components of one of the bombs remain unrecovered to this day.

Elected officials from across Greenland and Denmark’s political spectrum expressed alarm over the Trump administration’s actions.

Outgoing Greenland Prime Minister Múte Bourup Egede earlier this week called Vance’s trip “highly aggressive” and said that it “can in no way be characterized as a harmless visit.”

“Because what is the security advisor doing in Greenland?” Egede asked. “The only purpose is to show a demonstration of power to us, and the signal is not to be misunderstood.”

Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke called Vance’s remarks on Friday “a bit inappropriate,” adding that maybe the Trump administration “should look at yourself in the mirror too.”

“When the vice president.. creates an image that the only way Greenland can be protected is by coming under the American umbrella, so you can say that Greenland is already there,” Løkke elaborated. “They are part of the common security umbrella that we created together with the Americans after the end of World War II called NATO.”

Ordinary Greenlanders and Danish residents of the island were not happy about the Trump delegation’s visit.

Anders Laursen, who owns a local water taxi company, told NBC News that “we have always looked at America like the nice big brother to help you out and now it’s like the big brother is bullying you.”

Nuuk resident Marie Olsen said of Vance, “I think he’s a big child who wants it all.”

In the Danish capital Copenhagen, hundreds of people rallied Friday against the U.S. delegation’s visit to Greenland. One protester decried what she called the U.S. administration’s “mafia methods.”

