Vice President and Second Lady Plan Visit to US Military Base in Greenland

The US delegation’s visit to Greenland comes as Trump’s push to annex the island has angered many Greenlanders.

The White House has announced that Vice President J.D. Vance will be joining his wife, Usha Vance, in the U.S. delegation that is traveling to Greenland this week — and that the itinerary for that trip has shifted after it sparked outrage among Greenlanders.

Initially, Usha Vance was scheduled to visit Greenlandic heritage sites and the territory’s national dogsled race. Instead, she will now join the vice president — who was not previously planning on attending the trip — and U.S. National Security Advisor Mike Waltz on a visit to Pituffik Space Base, located in the northernmost region of the island. The military base is far from any major Greenlandic settlements, reducing the likelihood that the delegation will cross paths with Greenlanders who are angered by Trump’s calls for the island to be annexed into the U.S.

Usha Vance’s initial travel plans were condemned by political leaders in Greenland, who viewed the move as a provocation by the Trump administration as the president floated the idea of buying the island. The plans were also denounced by Denmark, which still has territorial claim to the semi-autonomous country.

Danish officials expressed relief at the change in plans, with Denmark Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen calling the new agenda “a de-escalation” and a “very positive outcome.”

The changes come after Greenlanders held several protests in the days preceding the Washington delegation’s planned visit. Locals had also planned to demonstrate against Usha Vance when she arrived.

GREENLAND – ANTI-AMERICAN DEMONSTREATIONSeveral Greenlandic politicians were present in a demonstration in Nuuk w. slogan "Greenland belongs to the Greenlandic" Saturday in protest against Trump and his desire to gain control of Greenland.Demonstrators had brought "Yankee go home!" banners. — Protect Democracy (@guarddemocracy.bsky.social) 2025-03-23T11:52:55.082Z

Although the change in the itinerary has cooled things down, many Greenland politicians have expressed frustration with the U.S. sending an uninvited delegation to the island immediately after Greenland’s elections, as negotiations to form a new government are still underway.

“What is the [U.S.] security advisor doing in Greenland? The only purpose is to show a demonstration of power to us,” outgoing Prime Minister Mute Egede said earlier this week.

“The fact that the Americans are well aware we are in the middle of negotiations once again shows a lack of respect for the Greenlandic people,” said Jens-Frederik Nielsen, leader of the Demokraatit party and the likely next prime minister.

Indeed, in J.D. Vance’s announcement that he’d be joining his wife in Greenland, he subtly pushed the idea of territorial expansionism on the country.

“Leaders in America and in Denmark ignored Greenland for far too long and that’s been bad for Greenland. It’s also been bad for the security of the entire world. We think we can take things in a different direction so I’m gonna go check it out,” the vice president said in a video on X.

We’re not backing down in the face of Trump’s threats. As Donald Trump is inaugurated a second time, independent media organizations are faced with urgent mandates: Tell the truth more loudly than ever before. Do that work even as our standard modes of distribution (such as social media platforms) are being manipulated and curtailed by forces of fascist repression and ruthless capitalism. Do that work even as journalism and journalists face targeted attacks, including from the government itself. And do that work in community, never forgetting that we’re not shouting into a faceless void – we’re reaching out to real people amid a life-threatening political climate. Our task is formidable, and it requires us to ground ourselves in our principles, remind ourselves of our utility, dig in and commit. As a dizzying number of corporate news organizations – either through need or greed – rush to implement new ways to further monetize their content, and others acquiesce to Trump’s wishes, now is a time for movement media-makers to double down on community-first models. At Truthout, we are reaffirming our commitments on this front: We won’t run ads or have a paywall because we believe that everyone should have access to information, and that access should exist without barriers and free of distractions from craven corporate interests. We recognize the implications for democracy when information-seekers click a link only to find the article trapped behind a paywall or buried on a page with dozens of invasive ads. The laws of capitalism dictate an unending increase in monetization, and much of the media simply follows those laws. Truthout and many of our peers are dedicating ourselves to following other paths – a commitment which feels vital in a moment when corporations are evermore overtly embedded in government. Over 80 percent of Truthout‘s funding comes from small individual donations from our community of readers, and the remaining 20 percent comes from a handful of social justice-oriented foundations. Over a third of our total budget is supported by recurring monthly donors, many of whom give because they want to help us keep Truthout barrier-free for everyone. You can help by giving today during our fundraiser. We have until midnight tonight to add 140 new monthly donors. Whether you can make a small monthly donation or a larger gift, Truthout only works with your support.

This article is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 4.0), and you are free to share and republish under the terms of the license.