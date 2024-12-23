Trump Demands Control of Panama Canal, Transfer of Greenland to U.S.

“We are not for sale and will never be for sale,” Greenland Prime Minister Múte Egede said.

This past weekend, President-elect Donald Trump suggested that his administration would seek to reclaim parts of Panama and wrest control of the entirety of Greenland.

During a Sunday rally in Arizona, Trump said that his administration would seek to regain control of the Panama Canal, wrongly claiming that the U.S. had “given” the canal to Panama, despite the fact that Panama’s control over the canal had been negotiated in a 50-year-old treaty.

“Has anyone ever heard of the Panama Canal? Because we’re being ripped off at the Panama Canal like we’re being ripped off everywhere else,” Trump said, adding that fees for ships to go through the canal “are ridiculous, highly unfair.”

The Panama Canal was created as an act of U.S. imperialism during the administration of President Theodore Roosevelt. After its construction in the early 1900s, the U.S. maintained political control of the “Canal Zone” in Panama until 1977, when a treaty between the two countries granted both equal control of the zone until 1999, when Panama took sole control over it. The treaty stipulated that Panama must remain neutral regarding who it allows to pass through the canal.

Fees have indeed risen in Panama in recent years. But although there’s no evidence that rising fees are directed at ships coming from the U.S. versus elsewhere, Trump baselessly suggested that Panama was ignoring the neutrality agreement due to Chinese influence.

“If the principles, both moral and legal, of this magnanimous gesture of giving are not followed, then we will demand that the Panama Canal be returned to us, in full, quickly and without question,” Trump said.

Panama President Jose Raul Mulino objected to Trump’s comments, resolutely stating that the Canal Zone would not be returned to the U.S.

“Every square meter of the Panama Canal and the surrounding area belongs to Panama and will continue belonging (to Panama),” Mulino said.

Trump’s imperialist sentiments on Sunday didn’t stop there — that same afternoon, the president-elect reiterated his insistence that the island of Greenland (which is officially under the realm of the Kingdom of Denmark, but has its own independent government) should be under the rule of the United States instead.

“For purposes of National Security and Freedom throughout the World, the United States of America feels that the ownership and control of Greenland is an absolute necessity,” Trump said in the announcement of his pick for ambassador to Denmark.

During his first term as president, Trump similarly expressed a desire for the U.S. to purchase Greenland, and also reportedly said that he wanted to trade Puerto Rico for Greenland. Although his staff later claimed that comment was a joke, a former aide to Trump said it was real and based on racist attitudes of the then-president.

“He actually said he wanted to see if we could sell Puerto Rico — could we swap Puerto Rico for Greenland because, in his words, Puerto Rico was ‘dirty’ and ‘the people were poor,'” former Department of Homeland Security (DHS) chief of staff Miles Taylor said in 2020.

Trump likely wants to purchase Greenland because he senses an economic opportunity there — one that would cause great environmental harm to the region. The melting of glacial ice on the island, due to the effects of the climate crisis, could open up the land to mining projects that large corporations can exploit, especially if Trump has control over approving those projects. Notably, Greenland is a largely autonomous and majority-Inuit country.

Greenland Prime Minister Múte Egede shot down Trump’s colonialist statements in comments on Monday.

“Greenland is ours. We are not for sale and will never be for sale,” Egede said. “We must not lose our long struggle for freedom.”

Help us Prepare for Trump’s Day One Trump is busy getting ready for Day One of his presidency – but so is Truthout. Trump has made it no secret that he is planning a demolition-style attack on both specific communities and democracy as a whole, beginning on his first day in office. With over 25 executive orders and directives queued up for January 20, he’s promised to “launch the largest deportation program in American history,” roll back anti-discrimination protections for transgender students, and implement a “drill, drill, drill” approach to ramp up oil and gas extraction. Organizations like Truthout are also being threatened by legislation like HR 9495, the “nonprofit killer bill” that would allow the Treasury Secretary to declare any nonprofit a “terrorist-supporting organization” and strip its tax-exempt status without due process. Progressive media like Truthout that has courageously focused on reporting on Israel’s genocide in Gaza are in the bill’s crosshairs.

As journalists, we have a responsibility to look at hard realities and communicate them to you. We hope that you, like us, can use this information to prepare for what’s to come. And if you feel uncertain about what to do in the face of a second Trump administration, we invite you to be an indispensable part of Truthout’s preparations. In addition to covering the widespread onslaught of draconian policy, we’re shoring up our resources for what might come next for progressive media: bad-faith lawsuits from far-right ghouls, legislation that seeks to strip us of our ability to receive tax-deductible donations, and further throttling of our reach on social media platforms owned by Trump’s sycophants. We’re preparing right now for Trump’s Day One: building a brave coalition of movement media; reaching out to the activists, academics, and thinkers we trust to shine a light on the inner workings of authoritarianism; and planning to use journalism as a tool to equip movements to protect the people, lands, and principles most vulnerable to Trump’s destruction. We urgently need your help to prepare. As you know, our December fundraiser is our most important of the year and will determine the scale of work we’ll be able to do in 2025. We’ve set two goals: to raise $93,000 in one-time donations and to add 1295 new monthly donors by midnight on December 31. Today, we’re asking all of our readers to start a monthly donation or make a one-time donation – as a commitment to stand with us on day one of Trump’s presidency, and every day after that, as we produce journalism that combats authoritarianism, censorship, injustice, and misinformation. You’re an essential part of our future – please join the movement by making a tax-deductible donation today. If you have the means to make a substantial gift, please dig deep during this critical time! With gratitude and resolve, Maya, Negin, Saima, and Ziggy

This article is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 4.0), and you are free to share and republish under the terms of the license.



We need your help to become less dependent on traffic from Facebook and X. Follow us on Bluesky today!