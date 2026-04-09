Republicans Block Democrats’ Pro Forma Session Effort to End Trump’s War in Iran

“The threats of total annihilation” by Trump against Iran “were beyond the pale,” Rep. Glenn Ivey of Maryland said.

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Democratic lawmakers in the House of Representatives were unsuccessful in their attempt on Thursday to pass a war powers resolution to restrict President Donald Trump from continuing to wage war on Iran.

The House opened in a pro forma session, due to the continued recess that Republicans, led by Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-Louisiana), began two weeks ago. To have passed, the measure would have required a vote by unanimous consent, which was already highly unlikely.

But Democrats never even got to a vote, as Republicans gaveled out the session before they could introduce the resolution.

Rep. Glenn Ivey (D-Maryland) had prepared to introduce the measure. However, Rep. Chris Smith (R-New Jersey), who was serving as speaker pro tempore in place of Johnson, ended the session soon after it opened, denying Ivey the chance to put the measure to a floor vote.

It is not unusual to gavel in and out of pro forma sessions so quickly. Nevertheless, given the gravity of the measure following Trump’s threat to kill “a whole civilization,” Democrats shouted down the action in protest, with some chanting “shame!” toward Smith and other Republicans.

Speaking to reporters after the vote, Ivey expressed dismay at the Republicans’ actions, including their refusal to defend the constitutional order that says only Congress must declare wars or otherwise give authorization to presidents before extensive military operations.

“The threats of total annihilation” against Iran from Trump earlier this week “were beyond the pale,” Ivey said. “It’s time for Congress to step in and take control of the wheel.”

He also criticized Republicans for keeping the House in recess.

“We’ve been at war for 40 days. We’ve only been in session for 33, which is another part of this pattern for the speaker, being away and being on vacation instead of being here getting the people’s work done,” Ivey said.

Other Democratic lawmakers in the House similarly panned the blocked vote, as well as the administration’s continuance of the war.

“The war in Iran has gone on too long — and should have never started in the first place. Congress must immediately vote on another War Powers Resolution,” Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Washington) wrote on Bluesky.

“We cannot excuse what the president said as a negotiating tactic. Threatening genocide is not a negotiating tactic,” said Rep. Sara Jacobs (D-California). “It is important that even though we were able to get this ceasefire, which I pray holds, that we hold this president accountable for what he threatened.”

“Today, House Democrats tried to bring another War Powers Resolution to the floor. Republicans blocked us,” said Rep. Katherine Clark (D-Massachusetts). “As gas prices soar and troops are put in harm’s way, the GOP continues to be complicit in this reckless war.”

U.S. voters overall are not happy with Trump’s decision to start a war with Iran, either. According to a recent Economist/YouGov poll, only 34 percent say they support the war, while 53 percent are opposed.

Holding Trump accountable for his illegal war on Iran The devastating American and Israeli attacks have killed hundreds of Iranians, and the death toll continues to rise. As independent media, what we do next matters a lot. It’s up to us to report the truth, demand accountability, and reckon with the consequences of U.S. militarism at this cataclysmic historical moment. Trump may be an authoritarian, but he is not entirely invulnerable, nor are the elected officials who have given him pass after pass. We cannot let him believe for a second longer that he can get away with something this wildly illegal or recklessly dangerous without accountability. We ask for your support as we carry out our media resistance to unchecked militarism. Please make a tax-deductible one-time or monthly donation to Truthout.