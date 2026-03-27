Top House Dems Delay Iran War Powers Vote as Trump Threatens Ground Invasion

Party leaders face backlash for dragging their feet despite possibly having enough votes to pass a resolution.

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Backlash is continuing to grow after US House Democratic leaders made the decision to push off a war powers vote on President Donald Trump’s Iran war for more than two weeks, even though they may have the votes to pass it immediately.

With Trump appearing poised to make the deathly unpopular decision to deploy ground troops into Iran within days, momentum around an act to restrict his warmaking capabilities only continues to grow.

Most of the Democrats who killed the last war powers resolution are now reportedly on board. So is Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC), who emerged from a closed-door House Armed Services Committee briefing on Wednesday saying she was “even more” opposed to boots on the ground than when she entered.

But despite having introduced the resolution himself, Rep. Gregory Meeks (D-NY), the ranking member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, appeared to get cold feet about bringing it to the floor for a vote before next week’s recess, a move which was met with anger and confusion from progressive critics.

A spokesperson for Democrats on the committee told Common Dreams on Wednesday that Meeks was very much committed to passing a bill to “hold President Trump accountable for his reckless war of choice,” but that one could not be pursued until April 13, after the recess, because some of the necessary “yes” votes had left Washington.

Drop Site News co-founder Ryan Grim described this as a “pathetic” excuse. “As Trump threatens a ground invasion, Democratic members of Congress are saying they won’t do the one thing they are elected to do: Show up and vote,” he wrote on social media.

Additionally, Grim reported on Thursday that Reps. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) and Emanuel Cleaver II (D-Mo.) had since returned to town. The only Democrat not currently in DC, he said, was Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-Fla.), who said on Wednesday that his wife was undergoing a routine surgery.

Axios reported on Thursday afternoon that Rep. Ted Lieu (D-Calif.) is also absent due to the recent death of his father, and Rep. Jared Golden (Maine), one of the Democrats who opposed the last war powers vote, was still wavering as of Wednesday.

Even with some absences, Republicans are also not at full strength. Assuming that Republican Reps. Thomas Massie (Ky.) and Warren Davidson (Ohio) plan to vote yes, as they did in February, there may still be enough votes for the resolution to pass.

This is pretty amazing.



Rep. Greg Meeks to our Hill reporter Lily Franks on the War Powers resolution: "You go and talk to some Republicans, and come back and tell me where they are."



She notes that Massie, Warren Davidson, and Mace appear to be on board. "Go find out. Go find… https://t.co/fEOk2CrbHp pic.twitter.com/nq3SB70ShG — Ryan Grim (@ryangrim) March 26, 2026

When asked by Drop Site reporter Lily Franks on Thursday whether there were enough votes to pass the resolution, Meeks insisted, “We can’t win the vote.”

“When you see me put the bill on the floor, that means we’re going to win,” Meeks said sharply. “I know how to count. I know how to do my job.”

When Franks pointed out that enough Republicans appeared to be on board, Meeks — continuing to interrupt — told her to “go find out” herself if there were enough votes.

“If only there were some mechanism on the House floor to find out how somebody might vote,” Grim quipped in response.

The Democratic spokesperson could not be reached for comment when asked by Common Dreams whether Meeks was now planning to push for a resolution vote before the recess, given that some Democrats have returned to Washington.

Nathan Thompson, a senior policy adviser for Just Foreign Policy, argues that even if Democrats do not have the votes to pass the resolution now, there is no reason not to bring it to a vote.

“Forcing a vote will make House Republicans own an increasingly likely ground invasion,” he said in a letter sent to House Democrats on Thursday morning, which was shared with Common Dreams. “Even a vote that falls short will be painful for House Republicans and put real pressure on the Trump administration.”

“The attendance excuse doesn’t hold,” he said. “Members can return by tomorrow to vote, and Republicans aren’t at full strength either … An unfortunate scheduling error should not prevent Congress from weighing in at a critical moment in history.”

Calls for a war powers resolution on Capitol Hill continued to grow after reports that the Trump administration is mulling several potential ground operations in Iran, potentially as early as Friday.

Axios reported on Thursday that the Pentagon is considering “invading or blockading” Kharg Island, Iran’s primary oil export hub — and sending American forces “deep inside the interior of Iran” in an effort to seize the country’s enriched uranium.

The concerns about the repercussions of a prolonged war — even for just another two weeks — are broadly shared. Speaking on MS NOW on Thursday, former Defense Secretary and CIA Director Leon Panetta warned that serious dangers exist that a short extension of the war could lead to a much more intractable situation.

“If we continue the war,” Panetta said, “if we go another 16 days of war and we incur casualties, or they incur serious casualties, then the likelihood is that you’re planting the seeds for a more permanent war.”

As the risk of a more protracted conflict was magnified on Wednesday, Trump insisted that the US is not at war at all, but is simply waging a “military operation” against Iran.

If it looks like a war, sounds like a war, and costs like a war… it’s probably a war.



Trump is admitting to violating the Constitution. No amount of doublespeak can change that. Congress must vote on another War Powers Resolution. https://t.co/naeztdRg6j — Rep. Pramila Jayapal (@RepJayapal) March 26, 2026

This has heightened the urgency among many Democrats on Capitol Hill, including Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.).

“If it looks like a war, sounds like a war, and costs like a war … It’s probably a war,” the former chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus wrote on social media Thursday. “Trump is admitting to violating the Constitution. No amount of doublespeak can change that.”

“Congress must vote on another war powers resolution,” she added.

Rep. Delia Ramirez (D-Ill.) told Axios that there was “absolutely” frustration among progressives that Democrats were planning to punt the vote to next month.

Meanwhile, critics are increasingly raising suspicion that Meeks — whom The Lever noted received more than $2.2 million from pro-Israel lobbying groups according to the watchdog group TrackAIPAC — is intentionally dragging out the vote.

A prolonged war and the resulting economic turmoil are brutally unpopular, including among Republicans, and the theory goes that Democrats may seek to let it become an albatross around their opponents’ necks in this fall’s midterms.

Independent journalist Aída Chávez has emphasized that Meeks held up the previous war powers vote by over-inflating the number of Democrats likely to defect, and may have attempted to do so again.

But with Democratic stragglers on board and more Republicans “starting to break,” Chávez said: “Democratic leadership can’t keep hiding behind process.”

“Bring the Iran war powers resolution to the floor right now,” she said.

Thompson of Just Foreign Policy warned Democrats that “failing to force a vote will be noticed and covered in the media,” and that “the Democratic base is watching and expects their party to put up a real fight.”

“Even if the vote falls short by a couple votes, the members who voted yes will have a powerful record to champion to their constituents,” he said. “The members who voted no will have a very difficult record to explain if troops end up being killed and injured on the ground in Iran.”

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