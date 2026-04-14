Van Hollen Says Ending Iran War Is “My Top Priority,” Joining War Powers Push

Six senators have joined a group of six other senators committing to forcing votes to end the war.

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Six senators joined Democratic efforts in the Senate to introduce War Powers resolutions to end the U.S.’s war on Iran, the group announced on Monday, with one Democrat saying that ending the war is his “top priority” as talks between Iranian and U.S. officials falter.

Democratic Senators Kirstin Gillibrand (New York), Mark Kelly (Arizona), Andy Kim (New Jersey), Jeff Merkley (Oregon), Chris Van Hollen (Maryland), and Raphael Warnock (Georgia) announced Monday that they are joining an existing effort by six other senators to file War Powers resolutions.

The group has forced votes on such resolutions several times over the course of the war, and are slated to do so again this week alongside Democratic leaders in the House. MSNOW reports that Democrats believe that there is hope for a resolution to pass this week, amid growing frustration over the war and failure thus far to secure a long term deal in ceasefire talks.

War Powers resolutions specify that the U.S. remove its troops from engaging in hostilities until the president obtains congressional approval to wage war. They are privileged, meaning a member can force them to a vote on the floor within 10 days of their introduction.

President Donald Trump has effectively admitted that he is skirting constitutional requirements for Congress to approve of war, but has faced no consequences by the Republican-controlled chambers.

“This president is out of control and Americans are paying the price. And that is why, this week, we will force the Senate to debate and vote on a War Powers resolution,” said Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-Wisconsin) in a press conference on Tuesday. “Until this president is reined in, we will continue to force these votes.”

The senators have submitted separate war powers resolutions in attempts to force separate votes. Kim’s resolution cites several instances that Trump and his cabinet have referred to the conflict as a “war,” reasserting Congress as the only body that can declare war. Van Hollen’s resolution cites Trump’s threat to Iran last week that ‘‘a whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again.”

In an interview with NPR, Van Hollen said that he is joining the efforts because his “top priority” is ending the war.

“My top priority is doing everything we can to end the war,” said the Maryland senator. “We’re going to continue to demand accountability from our colleagues…. We want to make sure that just every week and every day, they’re having to face accountability from the American people because the American people clearly oppose this war.”

Other senators have also expressed a desire to hold Republicans to account. “If Senate Republicans will not do their basic constitutional duty and vote on whether to authorize this war, we will force the debate they are avoiding,” said Sen. Adam Schiff (D-California).

Last week, following Trump’s genocidal threat, Democrats in the House attempted to force a war powers resolution through unanimous consent, gathering for a pro forma session amid the House’s recess. Republican Rep. Chris Smith (New Jersey), however, swiftly ended the session, barring Democrats from bringing the resolution to the floor.

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