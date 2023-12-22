UAW and American Postal Workers Union Members Lead NYC March for Gaza

The march came a week after leaders of several major unions joined progressive lawmakers to demand a ceasefire.

Unions, Jewish groups, and other organizations led a march in New York City Thursday night to demand a cease-fire in the U.S.-backed Israeli war on Gaza and pressure their members of Congress to stop taking campaign cash from pro-Israel lobbyists.

Members of the United Auto Workers (UAW) Region 9A; American Postal Workers Union (APWU); United Electrical, Radio, and Machine Workers (UE) Eastern Region; New York City’s arm of Democratic Socialists of America (NYC-DSA); Adalah Justice Project, American Muslims for Palestine N.Y./N.J.; Jewish Voice for Peace-N.Y.; New York Communities for Change; the New York Working Families Party; and more took to the streets to call for “peace and justice for Palestine.”

They carried signs stressing U.S. worker demands for a cease-fire in the conflict that has killed more than 20,000 Palestinians in Gaza, including over 8,000 children. The signs also highlighted how much money Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries — all New York Democrats — have taken from the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC).

BREAKING: Thousands are marching on AIPAC headquarters in NYC, led by workers from @UAW, @APWUnational, and other unions.



The people demand a ceasefire!



Banners at the front show how much $ @ChuckSchumer, @HakeemJeffries, & @SenGillibrand have taken from AIPAC.



🎥 @StatusCoup pic.twitter.com/WeG0R8f4b9 — IfNotNow🔥✡️ (@IfNotNowOrg) December 21, 2023

AIPAC is reportedly planning to spend at least $100 million in 2024 Democratic primaries, aiming to unseat cease-fire supporters, particularly “Squad” members — Reps. Jamaal Bowman (D-N.Y.), Cori Bush (D-Mo.), Summer Lee (D-Pa.), Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.), and Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.).

“For two months, the whole world has watched as the Israeli military launched its assault on Gaza,” said organizers of Thursday’s march, who rallied behind a clear message: “Stop the Bombs! Cease-fire now!”

“Disease, hunger, and thirst are spreading rapidly,” they continued. “Two million Palestinians have been displaced and thousands imprisoned by the Israeli state.”

The United States gives Israel $3.8 billion in annual military aid and U.S. President Joe Biden has asked Congress for another $14.3 billion for the war effort. As the march organizers put it: “This horror has unfolded with the full support of the U.S. government. Our out-of-touch representatives, instead of siding with their constituents are siding with AIPAC, a racist right-wing lobby group.”

“But we will not let them ignore this growing working-class movement. Hundreds of thousands of regular people have taken to the streets, jammed the phone lines and inboxes of their representatives, stopped traffic, staged sit-ins, and more, to demand peace and justice,” they added. “We demand our N.Y. senators call for an immediate and lasting cease-fire, vote NO on the $14 billion aid bill, and refuse far-right AIPAC contributions! And we will continue to march, protest, disrupt, and fight until we end this genocide.”

At @AIPAC offices projecting the names of NY electeds + the amount of $$ they take from AIPAC, a right-wing lobby group that is openly, proudly supporting Israel’s genocide in Gaza. @RepJeffries: $500K from AIPAC@SenSchumer: $101,570@SenGillibrand: $142,945 pic.twitter.com/Hh3JqLMVb6 — Sumaya Awad (@sumayaawad) December 21, 2023

The NYC march came a week after leaders of unions such as the UAW, APWU, and UE held a press conference with Democrats including Bush, Ocasio-Cortez, Omar, and Tlaib at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. to demand a cease-fire.

Noting UAW president Shawn Fain’s participation, John Nichols wrote for The Nation:

For Tlaib, the only Palestinian American member of Congress and an outspoken advocate for a cease-fire, it was an especially poignant moment. She noted, “I’m a proud daughter of a UAW worker, and I know my Yaba [father], if he was here, he would be so proud. The UAW taught him he deserved human dignity, even though he only had a fourth-grade education, even though he was Palestinian, even though he was Muslim. On that assembly line, he was equal to every single human being on that line. Who did that for him? The United Auto Workers did that for him.” Fain, for his part, delivered a clear call for a change in U.S. policy. “The only path forward to peace and social justice is a cease-fire,” said the UAW leader.

Thursday’s demonstration coincided with intense debates over a cease-fire resolution at the United Nations Security Council in New York City. The United States, one of five nations with veto power, has delayed multiple expected votes on the measure this week.

A Message from Truthout’s Executive Director For 22 years, Truthout has been a platform for new and daring ideas, uplifting voices and producing trailblazing, award-winning journalism. The stories we’ve published over the last two decades have been read by tens of millions of people and inspired the conversations and actions that are necessary for social change. But to continue publishing meaningful, powerful, inspiring journalism, we still need to raise $100,000 before December 31st — and for a limited time, any donation you make will be matched, dollar for dollar.

This fundraiser is our most important drive, and the perfect time to make your end-of-year donation. Your support is both vitally needed, and deeply appreciated, so if you’re in a position to give, please make your tax-deductible gift today.

—Ziggy West Jeffery

This piece was reprinted by Truthout with permission or license. It may not be reproduced in any form without permission or license from the source.