TV Networks Decline Pool Coverage After Trump Bans News Outlets from White House

CNN, MS NOW , and Politico are suing the Trump administration for banning their networks from the White House.

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The major U.S. television networks launched what was described as a boycott against TV pool coverage of President Donald Trump on Monday after the White House dropped CNN from the network’s scheduled pool assignment, escalating the administration’s assault on the country’s most prominent media organizations and press freedom.

CNN was set to act as the television pool network accompanying the president during his trip to the United Nations General Assembly this week, but the administration stripped the network of its assignment shortly after Trump banned CNN, MS NOW, and Politico from the White House, prompting a retaliatory lawsuit from the three outlets.

The major television networks typically rotate responsibility for traveling video coverage of the president. Bryan Boughton, Washington, D.C. bureau chief for Fox News and current chair of the TV press pool, said Monday morning that “effective today, the TV pool will not be covering events designated as pool coverage of the president.”

“This follows the White House’s position preventing CNN from fulfilling its assigned pool duties,” Boughton added. “There will be no replacement pool put in place.”

Scott Nover, a media reporter with The Washington Post, noted that “it’s effectively a boycott by the fellow members — ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX.”

“There will effectively be no TV coverage of Trump’s UN visit or other presidential events, though I imagine smaller networks may take the White House’s own feed,” Nover wrote on social media. “This is a very big deal and one only possible because of solidarity from the whole pool.”

The TV press pool developments unfolded as CNN, MS NOW, and Politico announced early Monday that they intend to sue the Trump administration for banning them from the White House. The outlets argued that the ban, which Trump announced late last week, endangers press freedom and “the public’s right to independent journalism free from government interference.”

CNN, MS NOW and Politico announced the lawsuit in a joint statement, describing the legal action as an effort to “protect our First Amendment rights and defend the principle that the government does not decide what the press reports or publishes.”

“Without notice or process, the White House revoked our journalists’ credentials because it objected to our reporting,” the news organizations said. “Left unchallenged, this threatens press freedom.”

The lawsuit came after journalists from CNN, MS NOW and Politico were denied access to the White House grounds early Saturday, hours after Trump announced in a social media tirade that he was banning the outlets. Trump, without providing any examples, accused the three outlets of publishing “fiction and lies when they’re covering the president of the United States” — and suggested other news outlets could also be banned in the near future.

When Politico reporter Cheyenne Haslett attempted to enter the White House on Saturday in the wake of Trump’s social media post, Secret Service denied her access and confiscated her press pass. Journalists from the other two outlets reported similar experiences.

“We stand by her and all reporters here covering the White House,” Jonathan Greenberger, Politico’s global editor-in-chief, wrote in response to the incident involving Haslett. “We will vigorously defend our First Amendment rights.”

The media outlets’ lawsuit is set to be filed Monday in a federal district court in Washington, D.C. The suit aims to restore the outlets’ White House access and alleges that Trump’s ban violates free press and due process protections.

“The president’s ban of CNN, MS NOW, and Politico from the White House is a direct assault on the First Amendment and a blatant violation of due process,” said Ted Boutrous, an attorney for the outlets. “The president has been explicit that this ban is intended to punish reporting he doesn’t like and to intimidate journalists and news organizations covering him and his administration. This ban on the free press harms the American people, who are entitled to rigorous, fact-based coverage of the president of the United States. The law is on our side across the board, and we look forward to presenting our arguments to the court as soon as possible.”

Jameel Jaffer, executive director, Knight First Amendment Institute at Columbia University, applauded the news outlets’ lawsuit and said his organization would support them in court. The Knight First Amendment Institute has previously supported The Associated Press and other news outlets in successful legal fights against the president, who has shown blatant disdain for press freedom during his two terms in office.

“We’re glad to see that these news organizations are suing,” said Jaffer. “The president’s decision to bar them from the White House for the content of their reporting is a flagrant violation of the First Amendment. It’s an attack both on press freedom and the public’s right to independent information about the government.”

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