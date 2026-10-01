Reject AI Billionaire Cash, Progressive Caucus Leader Casar Tells Democrats

Super PACs bankrolled by AI companies and billionaires have become some of the biggest spenders in the 2026 midterms.

Honest, paywall-free news is rare. Please support our boldly independent journalism with a donation of any size.

The chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus on Wednesday urged all Democrats to reject campaign cash from billionaires whose wealth stems from the artificial intelligence industry, following news that the president of OpenAI abandoned plans to donate millions more to a super PAC that has funneled money to members of both parties.

The OpenAI executive, Greg Brockman, wrote in an internal message obtained by The New York Times that the super PAC, Leading the Future (LTF), “keeps reflecting on the company and [has] become so much of a distraction for people here.” Brockman noted that he and his wife have donated $25 million to the super PAC — which opposes strong AI safety regulations — but “have no plans to donate more at this time.”

Rep. Greg Casar (D-Texas), a leading supporter of AI regulation in Congress, said in response to Brockman’s message that “the pressure is working.”

“Progressives have worked hard to make LTF as toxic as AIPAC,” Casar wrote, referring to the American Israel Public Affairs Committee. “Now one of its biggest donors is backing out. Democrats need to stand with the people and reject AI billionaires’ money.”

Super PACs bankrolled by AI companies and billionaires have become some of the biggest spenders in the 2026 midterms amid widespread voter backlash against the construction of resource-draining AI data centers — and against the industry more broadly.

The Times reported on Tuesday that LTF and Public First Action, which is aligned with the AI firm Anthropic, have spent a combined $52.6 million on “safe seats — those that are unlikely to change party hands but that often feature intense intraparty contests.”

“The big AI players have also spent more heavily for Democrats than Republicans,” the Times noted. “They have boosted candidates who align with their agendas, helped defeat those they see as hostile to it and ingratiated themselves with front-runners who are likely to be in positions of power in the next Congress to make decisions critical to their bottom lines.”

“The Times analysis of federal advertising and campaign outreach expenditures made by the four major super PACs during this cycle showed that they have spent far more money in support of Democrats — $28 million to back 21 Democrats and nearly $19 million to boost 30 Republicans — and that the candidates they backed almost always won,” the newspaper added.

The Lever reported last month that a five-person commission on AI convened by House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) “is filled with Democrats who have received outsized financial support this election cycle from AI-linked super PACs, executives, and investors.”

Reps. Ted Lieu (D-Calif.), Valerie Foushee (D-NC), Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ), Frank Pallone Jr. (D-NJ), and Zoe Lofgren (D-Calif.) are the commission’s members.

“The spending seems intended to shape the party’s policy response to AI, particularly if Democrats win a majority in November,” The Lever observed.

Earlier this week, US President Donald Trump met with leading AI industry executives who have collectively donated more than $220 million to his super PAC and other projects associated with the president, according to a new analysis by the advocacy group Public Citizen. Trump said following the meeting that the AI industry shouldn’t have any government guardrails and should be allowed to police itself because “they love our country.”

“Big Tech executives have effectively bought themselves a seat at the AI regulatory table,” said Robert Weissman, co-president of Public Citizen. “Actually, they have bought the table. As a result, as public anxieties about AI risks — to children, political integrity, jobs, the environment — skyrocket, and as revelations mount of AI company failures to impose adequate safeguards on their own technologies, the Trump administration delivers meaningless agreements that impose no restraints on the out-of-control tech oligarchs.”

Press freedom is under attack As Trump cracks down on political speech, independent media is increasingly necessary. Truthout produces reporting you won’t see in the mainstream: journalism from the frontlines of global conflict, interviews with grassroots movement leaders, high-quality legal analysis and more. Our work is possible thanks to reader support. Help Truthout catalyze change and social justice — make a tax-deductible monthly or one-time donation today.