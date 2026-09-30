Trump Rejects AI Regulation as Tech CEOs Sign Voluntary “Self-Policing” Accord

Critics warn that self-regulation isn’t enough to prevent AI models from making disastrous mistakes in the future.

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On Tuesday, President Donald Trump announced that several tech firm executives had signed an accord agreeing to self-regulate their artificial intelligence (AI) ventures amid growing concerns about the technology’s rapid expansion.

Before the accord was signed, Trump said that “self-regulation is very important” — dismissing calls for formal government regulation, even as industry experts warn that AI’s unfettered expansion could lead to catastrophic outcomes.

In remarks to reporters after the accord was signed, Trump touted the unenforceable measure as a positive move.

“I think I’m seeing tremendous self-policing. And they understand that they have to self-police,” Trump insisted.

But when questioned over a hypothetical scenario about an AI bot going rogue and committing a crime — and who should be held responsible for such an event — Trump ignored the query altogether, instead ranting about how he no longer calls the technology AI but instead “SI,” or “super intelligence.”

“We changed the name officially today to ‘SI.’ You know what that means? Super intelligence. The name has been officially changed,” Trump said.

Q: Who should be held accountable when the AI agents commit a crime?TRUMP: It's not AI. That's the other thing. We changed the name officially today to SI. Like sigh. — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2026-09-29T19:48:04.775Z

Trump signed an order on Tuesday changing the name in all executive branch documents.

The accord was signed by multiple tech barons, including X’s Elon Musk, Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg, Nvidia’s Jensen Huang, Anthropic’s Dario Amodei, Google’s Sundar Pichai, and OpenAI’s Greg Brockman. Notably, Palantir’s Alex Karp did not sign the accord.

The document, entitled the “White House Accord on Super Intelligence,” calls on companies to “implement robust internal controls to monitor the capabilities and alignment” of their AI models. It also calls for “an internal team” within the companies “to ensure all of the controls, monitoring, and detection are operating as intended,” and to partner with external auditors to “carry out independent assessments.”

These measures are entirely voluntary, with no requirement for the signatories of the document to abide by them.

The document features Trump’s signature above the tech moguls’, listing him as “President of the Unites States,” misspelling the word “United” in his title.

Interestingly, the document contradicts what Trump has said regarding government-imposed regulation, recognizing that, “Over time, it may make sense to codify these steps into laws.”

Several critics of AI, including former workers at tech firms, have demanded that more be done by the federal government, and internationally, to curtail the expansion of AI.

“We can and should be demanding that our governments protect us from the catastrophe of out-of-control AI. … Today’s AIs appear to occasionally lie or cheat, even when they know better,” Alex Turner, a former research scientist at Google DeepMind, wrote in an op-ed for The Guardian earlier this month.

“AI billionaires have shown us that they’re willing to chase a dollar bill off the side of a cliff if it makes them a dollar richer. But Donald Trump doesn’t give a damn if AI puts us in harm’s way, as long as he can make himself richer in the process,” read a statement from Maurice Mitchell, national director of the Working Families Party. “We cannot trust a multi-billion dollar AI industry to regulate itself.”

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