A spokesperson for Walz said the governor “wishes that President Trump would be a President for all Americans.”

President Donald Trump told reporters on Air Force One on Tuesday that he wouldn’t call Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) following a series of shootings targeting Democratic lawmakers in the state.

Trump’s comments — riddled with insults directed at Walz, who ran as vice president on the Democratic Party’s presidential ticket last fall — represent a stark departure from presidential norms, as presidents typically disregard partisanship and reach out to state or local leaders to express their condolences or offer assistance after tragedies.

On Saturday, an individual named Vance Boelter impersonated a police officer and appeared at the homes of two lawmakers from the state’s Democratic-Farm-Labor Party. He shot and killed Minnesota State Rep. Melissa Hortman (D) and her husband; he also shot State Sen. John Hoffman and his wife, who are expected to survive their injuries.

According to a manifesto discovered by authorities, Boelter had a “hit list” of several other Democratic lawmakers he intended to assassinate. Police captured him on Sunday.

Trump was blunt in his message to media following the shooting, saying he saw no reason to call the Minnesota governor.

“Why would I call him? I could call and say, ‘Hi, how you doing?’ The guy doesn’t have a clue,” Trump claimed, mocking Walz just days after the shootings took place. “He’s a mess. So I could be nice and call, but why waste time?”

The blatant disregard for the governor of a state that is dealing with the aftermath of a traumatic and emotional tragedy has drawn criticism, including from members of Trump’s own party.

“People have lost their lives, you make the call, you show the empathy,” former New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu (R) said in response to Trump’s words.

Walz has largely avoided commenting on the president’s insults, though he has expressed disappointment through a spokesperson over the matter.

“Governor Walz wishes that President Trump would be a President for all Americans, but this tragedy isn’t about Trump or Walz,” said the governor’s spokesperson, Teddy Tschann. “It’s about the Hortman family, the Hoffman family, and the State of Minnesota, and the Governor remains focused on helping all three heal.”

In a Minnesota Public Radio interview on Monday, before Trump publicly mocked Walz, the governor said he wasn’t surprised that the president hadn’t contacted him after the tragedy.

“I think I understand where that’s at,” Walz said at the time.

