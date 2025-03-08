Trump Kills $400M in Columbia University Contracts Over Campus Gaza Protests

Columbia University administrators garnered widespread condemnation last year for overseeing a violent crackdown on students who protested against U.S. support for Israeli war crimes in Gaza, but those actions against pro-Palestinian students didn’t stop the Trump administration from cutting contracts and grants for the school on Friday.

The White House announced it was canceling contracts and funding for the Ivy League university shortly after Columbia officials began sending notices to students who have participated in Palestinian solidarity protests decrying Israel’s bombardment of Gaza and the West Bank.

A senior named Maryam Alwan was accused by the school of “discriminatory harassment” for writing an op-ed in the student newspaper joining the call for divestment from Israel, while another student was contacted by a new disciplinary committee — established specifically to discipline students who express criticism of Israel — for hosting an art exhibit that focused on last year’s demonstrations.

But in a move that one civil liberties advocate said was aimed at coercing all colleges into “censoring student speech,” the Trump administration announced it was pulling the grants and contracts because Columbia hasn’t done enough to clamp down on alleged antisemitism on campus.

“Universities must comply with all federal antidiscrimination laws if they are going to receive federal funding. For too long, Columbia has abandoned that obligation to Jewish students studying on its campus,” Education Secretary Linda McMahon said.

One critic advised Columbia administrators that the news of the canceled funding was proof that “you can’t appease the Zionists” by oppressing pro-Palestinian students.

Columbia has been brutally repressive of pro-Palestine speech/protest. Campus lockdowns, mass suspension, institutional innovations to further repression (OIE).



And yet it's losing all its fed contracts.



You can't appease the zionists. Stop playing the game—refuse the terms. pic.twitter.com/7fxjhlOkii — n th n – #FreeThemAll (@n_th_n_) March 7, 2025

Donna Lieberman, executive director of the New York Civil Liberties Union, told The Associated Press the move was unconstitutional and meant to stop student’s “advocacy that isn’t MAGA-approved, like criticizing Israel or supporting Palestinian rights.”

Kenneth Roth, former executive director of Human Rights Watch, added that while Trump “claims to be protecting Jews” by pushing Columbia to take more aggressive action against Palestinian rights supporters, “this is clearly about suppressing criticism of Israeli war crimes.”

In cutting $400 million in grants to Columbia University, Trump claims to be protecting Jews. I was just on the campus and didn't feel the least bit threatened. This is clearly about suppressing criticism of Israeli war crimes. https://t.co/DkJM8EDXvQ — Kenneth Roth (@KenRoth) March 7, 2025

The news came days after U.S. Senate Republicans held the latest hearing on what they claim is antisemitism on college campuses. One Jewish student at Tufts University, Meirav Solomon, who was invited by Democrats to testify at the hearing, pointed out that Trump’s gutting of the Department of Education has left all students without a way to lodge complaints of discrimination with the agency’s Office of Civil Rights — eliminating “a crucial avenue for Jews and other minorities to advocate for our rights.”

Meanwhile, noted Solomon, Republicans on the committee had nothing to say about Trump ally Elon Musk’s apparent Nazi salute at an inauguration event in January.

On Friday, the advocacy group Bend the Arc: Jewish Action said Trump’s cancellation of Columbia’s grants, “falsely in the name of Jewish safety, actively puts Jews in danger.”

“History has shown that a strong democracy is what keeps Jews safest,” said the group. “At the core of strong democracies are free speech and education.”

