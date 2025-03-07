Part of the Series Struggle and Solidarity: Writing Toward Palestinian Liberation

In Gaza, high school — known as Tawjihi — is highly valued as a gateway to a bright future. It marks a transitional phase from school to university and the labor market, so we strongly believe that it is the most powerful means of transforming our lives for the better, even in the face of Israel’s ongoing siege and Gaza’s limited resources.

At this level, students dedicate themselves entirely to their studies, while parents work hard to provide them with extra care, ensuring they receive the support needed to succeed. They arrange private lessons with qualified teachers, purchase all necessary books and closely monitor their children’s academic progress.

When talking about high school in Gaza, it is impossible not to mention the day that high school completion exam results are announced — a day that feels like Eid. Students and their families decorate their homes, buy graduation robes and caps, and celebrate their achievements. Families play traditional Palestinian songs, and desserts are shared to spread joy. Universities open their doors to welcome new students and give them insight into the available majors and their demand in the labor market.

During my high school years, I was fortunate to receive unwavering support from my family and teachers. I was surrounded by a positive environment that motivated me to focus on my studies. I had a quiet room to study in and all the necessary materials to help me succeed. I still remember how my mother would stay awake with me throughout exam nights, giving me chocolate and a cup of Nescafé to help me concentrate and stay focused. Thanks to this support, I was able to fulfill my dream of attending university and studying English literature, where a new journey of knowledge began.

However, the nature of high school in Gaza this year is vastly different from previous years. As the ceasefire took effect after 15 months of war, students were given a chance to resume their studies and prepare for their final exams in June. Yet, they still face immense challenges. The war left most schools — up to 85 percent, according to some estimates — either completely destroyed, partially damaged, or burned. The few that remain have been turned into shelters for displaced families with nowhere else to go. Returning to school became nearly impossible, so the Ministry of Education in Gaza had no alternative but to rely on remote learning.

However, conditions in Gaza have made online learning extremely difficult. Solar power — the main source of energy — does not work effectively in winter, making it even harder for students to charge their devices and study consistently. Reliable internet access is also unavailable in many areas, and with transportation in Gaza nearly nonexistent, many students are forced to walk long distances just to find an internet connection, download recorded lessons and keep up with the curriculum.

Many students are forced to walk long distances just to find an internet connection, download recorded lessons and keep up with the curriculum.

My cousin Ayat is one of these students. She lives in Al-Zaytoun, a neighborhood that was severely devastated during the war, leaving essential services like internet and phone signals almost nonexistent. She walks three kilometers to find an internet connection or attend free lessons occasionally offered by volunteer teachers in small tents. While these lessons are helpful, they are not held regularly — sometimes only once a month — as online learning remains the primary method of education. At times, Ayat said she struggles to concentrate due to the noise from displaced children laughing and playing, and people shouting to fill their water gallons when the trucks arrive or trying to get food from charity kitchens, as well as due to the overcrowded conditions in the makeshift classrooms.

Ayat, a Tawjihi student in the literary stream, finds that online learning, which relies solely on recorded lessons, is not sufficient for fully grasping complex subjects like Arabic grammar, geography and English. Students in the scientific stream face similar challenges with subjects such as math, chemistry and physics. Ayat stated that recorded lectures cannot replace face-to-face learning, as they do not provide opportunities for interaction with teachers and leave many important questions unanswered. She often struggles to find explanations for these uncertainties.

Meanwhile, notebooks and other paper products, which are considered the backbone of any student’s academic life, are largely unavailable. Even when they are found, the prices are extremely high, making them unaffordable for most — a single notebook can cost as much as $10. What makes this extra challenging for those in Gaza is the current dire economic situation in which many have lost their sources of income.

My cousin Ayat said her favorite way of studying is writing down the information she has learned in the form of summaries, as this aids her memory and helps her internalize the material. However, she added, “I often have to write on any available paper I can find because I can’t afford to buy multiple notebooks.”

Printing costs in Gaza are extremely high due to the scarcity of ink and paper. As a result, most students rely on digital access to ministry books and materials prepared by teachers to help them practice for final exams. With printing costs reaching up to $70 for a 50-page book, many students simply cannot afford it.

Despite the many hardships, Ayat said she remains committed to her education, believing it is the only path to a better future. Despite limited resources and the constant challenges she faces daily, she said she is determined to achieve her dream of joining university to study English journalism, with the hope of using her voice to help her country and share her people’s stories with the world, ultimately making a meaningful impact.

We’re resisting Trump’s authoritarian pressure. As the Trump administration moves a mile-a-minute to implement right-wing policies and sow confusion, reliable news is an absolute must. Truthout is working diligently to combat the fear and chaos that pervades the political moment. We’re requesting your support at this moment because we need it – your monthly gift allows us to publish uncensored, nonprofit news that speaks with clarity and truth in a moment when confusion and misinformation are rampant. As well, we’re looking with hope at the material action community activists are taking. We’re uplifting mutual aid projects, the life-sustaining work of immigrant and labor organizers, and other shows of solidarity that resist the authoritarian pressure of the Trump administration. As we work to dispel the atmosphere of political despair, we ask that you contribute to our journalism. Over 80 percent of Truthout’s funding comes from small individual donations from our community of readers, and over a third of our total budget is supported by recurring monthly donors. You can help by giving today. Whether you can make a small monthly donation or a larger gift, Truthout only works with your support.

This article is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 4.0), and you are free to share and republish under the terms of the license.



On Bluesky? We created a starter pack to make it easy for you to follow Truthout folks there.