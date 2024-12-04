Republicans’ narrow majority in the House is yet another sign that there is no mandate for Trump or the GOP.

The final race to be called in the 2024 House of Representatives elections has been called for a Democratic candidate, meaning Republicans’ margin of control in that chamber of Congress will be among the most narrow in U.S. history.

Former state legislator Adam Gray (D) narrowly defeated incumbent Rep. John Duarte (R) in the race for a district in California’s Central Valley region. According to reporting from The Associated Press, Gray won by fewer than 200 votes out of the hundreds of thousands that were cast. Duarte is not contesting the outcome and has conceded the race to his Democratic opponent.

The close result between Gray and Duarte perhaps exemplifies how close things will be in the House itself when lawmakers are sworn into office in early January.

With Gray’s win, Democrats will have 215 seats in the House, a gain of two seats from their previous margin. Republicans were able to capture 220 seats, a two-seat loss.

The slim five-seat margin means that, if every lawmaker is present in the chamber for each vote, Republicans can only afford to lose two of their own conference members in order for a bill to pass.

But for the first few months of the 119th Congress, the margin will be even smaller for Republicans. That’s because two of the GOP’s conference members have been nominated to serve in the Trump administration, with a third member, former Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Florida), already resigning after having been nominated by president-elect Donald Trump to become the next Attorney General. (Gaetz has withdrawn his nomination and will not return to Congress.)

With those three seats vacant when Congress reconvenes, the Republican House majority will be 217-215 over Democrats — meaning Republicans can’t afford even a single defection in House votes during that time, as ties in that chamber cannot be broken and do not result in passage of a measure. It will be among the narrowest majorities any party has held in the House in U.S. history.

Notably, the majority held by Republicans was made possible in part by gerrymandering across the U.S. In North Carolina, for example, 10 of the state’s 14 House members will be Republicans, despite the fact that the state voted nearly 50-50 in the presidential race and in other statewide contests.

The slim majority held by Republicans in both the House and the Senate will likely disrupt some of the legislative items the incoming Trump administration aims to pass. While Trump can issue executive orders on some matters, much of his agenda depends on approval from Congress — including his plan to extend his massive tax breaks from 2017 that primarily benefited the most wealthy Americans.

The gains by Democrats in the House (and the extreme tightness of nearly every single partisan vote in the chamber) provide more evidence that the wins by Republicans in this year’s election were not a mandate for the party, nor for Trump specifically.

In Trump’s case, the president-elect won by the smallest popular vote margin in the past 40 years, and had the 11th narrowest Electoral College win in U.S. history. Despite the narrow win over Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris, Trump is still insisting that he has a mandate to govern and to implement his far right agenda.

Some political experts deny the idea that presidential mandates are a legitimate concept altogether. Indeed, Julia Azari, a political science professor at Marquette University, wrote last month that claims of mandates are oftentimes “employed by politicians in weak positions, in response to polarized politics and flagging legitimacy.”

Truthout Is Preparing to Meet Trump’s Agenda With Resistance at Every Turn Dear Truthout Community, If you feel rage, despondency, confusion and deep fear today, you are not alone. We’re feeling it too. We are heartsick. Facing down Trump’s fascist agenda, we are desperately worried about the most vulnerable people among us, including our loved ones and everyone in the Truthout community, and our minds are racing a million miles a minute to try to map out all that needs to be done. We must give ourselves space to grieve and feel our fear, feel our rage, and keep in the forefront of our mind the stark truth that millions of real human lives are on the line. And simultaneously, we’ve got to get to work, take stock of our resources, and prepare to throw ourselves full force into the movement. Journalism is a linchpin of that movement. Even as we are reeling, we’re summoning up all the energy we can to face down what’s coming, because we know that one of the sharpest weapons against fascism is publishing the truth. There are many terrifying planks to the Trump agenda, and we plan to devote ourselves to reporting thoroughly on each one and, crucially, covering the movements resisting them. We also recognize that Trump is a dire threat to journalism itself, and that we must take this seriously from the outset. After the election, the four of us sat down to have some hard but necessary conversations about Truthout under a Trump presidency. How would we defend our publication from an avalanche of far right lawsuits that seek to bankrupt us? How would we keep our reporters safe if they need to cover outbreaks of political violence, or if they are targeted by authorities? How will we urgently produce the practical analysis, tools and movement coverage that you need right now — breaking through our normal routines to meet a terrifying moment in ways that best serve you? It will be a tough, scary four years to produce social justice-driven journalism. We need to deliver news, strategy, liberatory ideas, tools and movement-sparking solutions with a force that we never have had to before. And at the same time, we desperately need to protect our ability to do so. We know this is such a painful moment and donations may understandably be the last thing on your mind. But we must ask for your support, which is needed in a new and urgent way. We promise we will kick into an even higher gear to give you truthful news that cuts against the disinformation and vitriol and hate and violence. We promise to publish analyses that will serve the needs of the movements we all rely on to survive the next four years, and even build for the future. We promise to be responsive, to recognize you as members of our community with a vital stake and voice in this work. Please dig deep if you can, but a donation of any amount will be a truly meaningful and tangible action in this cataclysmic historical moment. We’re with you. Let’s do all we can to move forward together. With love, rage, and solidarity, Maya, Negin, Saima, and Ziggy

This article is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 4.0), and you are free to share and republish under the terms of the license.



We need your help to become less dependent on traffic from Facebook and X. Follow us on Bluesky today!