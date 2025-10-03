Tens of Thousands of Students in Spain Walk Out to Protest Gaza Genocide

They also condemned Israel’s abduction of Global Sumud Flotilla members, dozens of whom are Spanish.

Tens of thousands of students walked out of classrooms in cities and towns across Spain on Thursday to protest Israel’s ongoing US-backed genocide in Gaza and abduction of Global Sumud Flotilla members, dozens of whom are Spanish.

The National Students’ Union organized Thursday’s protests under the slogan “stop the genocide against the Palestinian people.” Demonstrations, which took part in at least 39 cities and towns, varied in size from small groups to thousands who turned out in Barcelona and the capital Madrid, where students held banners with messages like “Stop Everything to Stop the Genocide,” “All Eyes on the Global Sumud Flotilla,” and “Free Palestine!”

“We’re not going to look the other way,” the union said in a statement. “The Palestinian cause is the cause of the youth and the millions who stand for human rights and social justice. That is why… we called the general student strike to empty the classrooms and fill the streets with dignity.”

✊ Miles de estudiantes han salido en todas las ciudades españolas a protestar por la detención ilegal de los activistas de la Global Sumid Flotilla y el genocidio de Israel en Gaza. Hoy a las 19:00 hs se esperan manifestaciones masivas por toda España.

🎥@SindicaEstudian pic.twitter.com/N1XFyFkdcp — Julián Macías Tovar (@JulianMaciasT) October 2, 2025

Maria, a Spanish student interviewed by Turkey’s Anadolu Ajansı in Madrid, said: “While young people like us are being killed and subjected to genocide in Palestine, we cannot be in class. The whole world must do everything it can to stop this genocide.”

Another Madrid protester, Francesca — an Italian student studying in Spain — told Anadolu that “we must pressure governments to stop Israel.”

“Allowing genocide in full view of the world is unacceptable,” she added. “The killing of women, children, and students in Palestine must end.”

In Barcelona — whose former leftist Mayor Ada Colau was among the dozens of Spaniards who set sail for Gaza from the port city — an estimated 6,500 students and others took to the streets Thursday.

“What I can do is be here, with my presence,” student Donia Armani told El País. “The more people, the better; so the Palestinians will not be alone.”

Armani’s mother added, “The Palestinians are like a brotherly people, we feel a lot from the absurd images we see.”

#ESPAÑA 🇵🇸 Miles de manifestantes marchan en más de 40 ciudades del Estado español durante la huelga General de educación, que ha tenido un respaldo generalizado hasta el 80 % en aulas de liceos y universidades 📚 Los estudiante exigen el fin del genocidio en #Palestina pic.twitter.com/hTiaME3s4E — Sergio Rodrigo (@SRodrigoteleSUR) October 2, 2025

Ana, a 14-year-old student protesting in Barcelona, said: “I think it’s very bad what’s happening,” adding that Israel does “not let food arrive and also bombs them, which causes many, especially small children, to die, and I am very sorry.”

Thursday’s walkouts took place as Israeli forces continued assaulting Gaza on Thursday, killing scores of Palestinians amid a backdrop of ongoing famine and forced displacement. Since October 2023, Israeli forces have killed at least 66,225 Palestinians in Gaza, although experts say the actual death toll is much higher. At least 168,938 other Palestinians have been wounded, and thousands more are missing and presumed dead.

Spain’s socialist-led government has been a leading critic of Israel’s genocide in Gaza, taking numerous proactive steps including cutting off arms transfers to the erstwhile ally, prohibiting the shipment of fuel to the Israeli military, formally recognizing Palestinian statehood, and backing South Africa’s genocide case currently before the International Court of Justice in The Hague.

The Spanish Foreign Ministry says at least 30 Spaniards are among the many Global Sumud Flotilla activists seized by Israeli forces in international waters overnight Thursday while attempting to deliver desperately needed humanitarian aid to Gaza.

