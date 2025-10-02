Israel Raids Global Sumud Flotilla, Abducts Over 400 Volunteers, Group Says

“This is an unlawful abduction, in direct violation of international law and basic human rights,” the flotilla said.

Overnight on Wednesday, Israeli soldiers raided more than a dozen boats carrying humanitarian aid to Gaza, blocked the ships’ communications, and abducted over 400 volunteers from 47 countries, including American labor leader Chris Smalls, according to the Global Sumud Flotilla.

During the raid, Israeli forces attacked volunteers with water cannons and doused them with “skunk water,” according to a press release issued by the flotilla. The volunteers were reportedly taken to the large naval vessel, the MSC Johannesburg, but the lawyers representing the volunteers have been given “minimal updates,” as per the press release.

“[D]enying legal counsel and concealing the fate of those seized compounds that crime,” the group continued.

The Global Sumud Flotilla set sail in August, carrying volunteers from more than 40 countries on dozens of civilian boats filled with humanitarian aid for Gaza, including baby formula, medicine, and prosthetic limbs. As a result of Israel’s genocide, Gaza has the largest population of child amputees per capita in the world. On its journey to Gaza, the flotilla was attacked several times.

In the early morning hours on Thursday, the flotilla posted several prerecorded messages from volunteers identifying themselves, their country of origin, and stating that they had been abducted by Israeli forces.

“If you’re seeing this video I have been kidnapped by the Israeli occupation forces or forces of a country complicit in Israel’s genocide of the Palestinians,” Smalls said in a prerecorded video posted on the flotilla’s X account. “I appeal to my comrades, friends, family, to everyone, to put pressure on the U.S. government to demand my release and the release of my comrades.”

Israeli forces had previously abducted Smalls from the Handala, a boat that was sailing to Gaza in July as part of the Freedom Flotilla. While in Israeli custody, he was singled out for violent treatment and was assaulted by soldiers, says Smalls, who was the only Black person onboard that ship.

In addition to Smalls, Israeli forces kidnapped Sumud volunteers Mandla Mandela, Nelson Mandela’s grandson; member of the European Parliament Emma Fourreau; and climate justice activist Greta Thunberg, according to the group’s social media posts. The raid on the flotilla occurred on the Jewish holiday of Yom Kippur, the day of atonement. Israel largely shuts down for the holiday, but that did not stop the raid or its attacks on Gaza.

Israel’s raid on the boats sparked demonstrations overnight throughout the world, and Italian unions have called for a general strike on Friday in solidarity with the flotilla. The unions held a general strike just weeks ago in support of the flotilla.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) called Israel’s raid on the Global Sumud Flotilla “an act of piracy meant to sustain its genocide.”

“Every nation that pays lip service to international law should condemn this illegal attack on the Global Sumud Flotilla and take their own steps to forcibly break the siege of Gaza,” CAIR Deputy Executive Director Edward Ahmed Mitchell said in a statement.

Earlier this week, more than a dozen U.S. lawmakers called on the Trump administration to protect the volunteers onboard the flotilla’s ships.

“The law is clear: any attack on the Global Sumud Flotilla or its civilians is a clear and blatant violation of international law,” the lawmakers wrote in a letter to Secretary of State Marco Rubio. “The United States has an obligation to protect its citizens from foreign attack.”

The lawmakers also demanded that the administration “address the issue at root of this voyage: the brutal Israeli blockade and genocide of the Palestinians in Gaza.”

The flotilla said they will not be deterred by Israel’s illegal attacks.

“We have to make it clear: They take one boat, we sail with 40,” the group posted on Instagram. “They try to stop us, we escalate. Take the streets, take the ports, take the seas.”

