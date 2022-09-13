Striking Seattle Teachers Secure Tentative Deal After Rush of Community Support

Seattle teachers on Monday night expressed gratitude for “solidarity on the picket lines” and “enormous community support” that they received over the past week while on strike, as the city’s teachers union announced it had reached a tentative agreement with the school district.

The Seattle Education Association (SEA) said it had secured a new three-year contract including improved and maintained teacher-student ratios for special education classes, additional mental health staffing across all schools, and annual pay raises.

“We should all be proud of what we accomplished and what we stood up for: student supports and respect for educators,” said the SEA. “We made real progress not only in our contract but also in rallying with our community these past several weeks.”

We stuck together, made our strength and unity known, and it worked. We are excited to have a Tentative Agreement (TA) with Seattle Public Schools. Our solidarity on the picket lines and the enormous community support we received made all the difference. pic.twitter.com/PyZIiHo3cz — SeattleEdAssoc (@SeattleEdAssoc) September 13, 2022

The school district said it would announce on Tuesday when classes are now set to begin.

SEA members overwhelmingly voted last week to go on strike, demanding raises particularly for lower-paid educators and school office staff, new limits on workload and class sizes, and more support for students in multilingual and special education.

Shortly before the deal was reached, Seattle substitute teacher Jeanine Calceta recorded a video thanking community members for their support on picket lines during the strike.

“One of the most remarkable things that I’ve seen on the picket lines is how much attention we’ve gained nationwide and how much support we’ve gained from our family and community members,” said Calceta.

“One of the most remarkable things that I’ve seen on the picket lines is how much attention we’ve gained nationwide and how much support we’ve gained from our family and community members.” – Jeanine Calceta, SEA Substitute Representative pic.twitter.com/VHBF4HBseW — SeattleEdAssoc (@SeattleEdAssoc) September 12, 2022

Melissa DiLorenzo, the mother of a high school student in the city, told the Associated Press that both she and her son had joined teachers to walk the picket lines and expressed dismay with the earlier contract proposals put forward by Seattle Public Schools.

“Maybe it’s because of Covid—parents have a newfound appreciation for what teachers go through,” DiLorenzo told the AP. “I would like to see the district listen to educators about what they need in the classroom—I would like to see mental health supports in place, in the form of counselors, social workers, nurses.”

The union also garnered support from federal lawmakers including Reps. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) and Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.).

I’m proud to stand with @SeattleEdAssoc and the Seattle teachers striking for better pay and classroom support – and I always will. Our educators do so much for so many and deserve far better. Keep fighting! ✊🏾 pic.twitter.com/JkxPJ0XPfE — Pramila Jayapal (@PramilaJayapal) September 12, 2022

“This contract negotiation is one more step (albeit an important one!) along our years- and even decades-long journey to achieve the schools we all deserve,” said the SEA. “After two incredibly difficult years impacted by Covid and so much more, it is beautiful to know that the community love and support for educators and our public schools is as strong as ever.”

“We can and must continue to connect and rally with our communities for the schools our students deserve,” the union added, “whether locally or down in Olympia.”

This piece was reprinted by Truthout with permission or license. It may not be reproduced in any form without permission or license from the source.