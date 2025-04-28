Republicans Release Plan to Further Boost Pentagon Spending by $150 Billion

The proposal comes as the Trump administration pursues a $1 trillion military budget for the next fiscal year.

Congressional Republicans on Sunday released legislation that would pump an additional $150 billion into the Pentagon — a morass of waste and profiteering — over the next decade as part of a sweeping reconciliation package that’s also expected to include deep cuts to Medicaid and tax breaks for the wealthy.

The House Armed Services Committee, a major target of weapons industry lobbying, unveiled the plan for what it called “a historic investment of $150 billion to restore America’s military capabilities and strengthen our national defense.” The panel said the legislation was developed “in close conjunction” with Senate Republicans and President Donald Trump, who is separately pursuing a $1 trillion U.S. military budget for the next fiscal year.

The legislation would direct the new Pentagon funding toward a number of initiatives backed by the president, including a “Golden Dome” missile defense system that experts have called a massive boondoggle that could benefit Elon Musk.

The bill, which is scheduled for a committee markup on Tuesday, also includes $4.5 billion to speed production of the B-21 stealth bomber, a Northrop Grumman-made aircraft capable of delivering nuclear weapons.

William Hartung, a senior research fellow at the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft, said Sunday that the GOP’s proposed Pentagon spending increase is “a glaring example of misplaced priorities.”

“This is no time to throw more money at a weapons manufacturing base that is already maxed out,” said Hartung. “Any additional money pumped into this system is likely to be wasted. The only beneficiaries will be weapons contractors, who will be glad to accept the new funds whether they can use them effectively or not.”

“Given that the Pentagon and its contractor network are having a hard time spending existing funds well,” Hartung added, “Congress should think twice before sending more taxpayer money their way.”

The Republican push for additional Pentagon funding comes as Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is facing calls to resign for sharing plans for a U.S. military attack on Yemen in at least two private group chats.

Earlier this month, as Common Dreams reported, Hegseth endorsed Trump’s push for a $1 trillion U.S. military budget, which would mark the highest level of spending since the Second World War.

