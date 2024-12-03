Report: Israel Has Violated Lebanon Ceasefire 100 Times in Just First Week

In just the first week since a ceasefire commenced in Lebanon, Israeli forces have already broken the agreement and launched dozens of attacks, reports from humanitarian organizations find.

CNN’s Clarissa Ward reported on Monday, citing a UN peacekeeping source, that Israel has committed an estimated 100 violations of the ceasefire agreement that went into effect last Tuesday. UN peacekeepers are stationed in south Lebanon to monitor military activity there, as part of an agreement sprung out of Israel’s previous occupations of the region.

Other estimates have also found that Israel has continuously violated the agreement, which specifies that Israeli and Hezbollah forces must not carry out offensive attacks. Lebanese officials have counted 62 violations so far, including at least 10 just on Sunday.

A count by Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor found that Israel had already committed 18 violations by the second day of the ceasefire. In one attack on Friday, the group said, Israeli soldiers fired on Lebanese people during a funeral procession that had gotten the necessary permits from UN and Lebanese military officials.

Additionally, Israeli tanks have been advancing deeper into areas they hadn’t gone into prior to the ceasefire, Euro-Med Monitor said. This is in spite of the ceasefire deal specifying that Israeli forces must withdraw from their positions in Lebanon.

“Israel’s ongoing violations of the ceasefire agreement in Lebanon represent a serious breach of its legal obligations, including international norms and laws,” the rights group said. “This unlawful use of force undermines the sovereignty of the Lebanese state.”

According to CNN, Israel has claimed that it is merely “enforcing” the ceasefire, despite Israeli forces killing over a dozen people in Lebanon in airstrikes that Lebanese officials have said are blatant violations of the deal.

On Monday, Hezbollah carried out a retaliatory attack on an Israeli military position after Israeli forces killed two people in airstrikes. Israeli forces then carried out a series of attacks that killed nine people, according to Lebanese officials. Western U.S. news outlets have reported this incident as an “exchange” of fire between Hezbollah and Israeli forces, though Hezbollah has claimed only one attack since the agreement began.

Meanwhile, Israel began committing seeming violations of the ceasefire immediately after it began. Just hours after it commenced, Israeli forces targeted and wounded two journalists in a southern border town in Lebanon, while, around the same time, Israeli forces reportedly shot at two civilian vehicles in south Lebanon.

Analysts say the deal has not entirely collapsed, though Israel has already threatened to resume its deadly offensive in Lebanon if it does. In the past 14 months, Israeli forces have killed over 3,600 people in Lebanon, including over 200 children just since September.

The U.S. appears to be providing cover for Israel as it commits these reported violations, with spokespeople saying that the ceasefire has been successful despite the findings of UN and Lebanese officials.

Further, according to Israeli media, the Biden administration had secretly negotiated a side deal with Israel agreeing to share intelligence about Hezbollah with Israeli forces amid the ceasefire. The side deal gives Israel a wide range to carry out attacks with U.S. backing, with the deal “recognizing Israeli freedom of action on Lebanese soil, in the event of any attempt to strengthen Hezbollah or another hostile entity there,” per Haaretz.

Truthout Is Preparing to Meet Trump’s Agenda With Resistance at Every Turn Dear Truthout Community, If you feel rage, despondency, confusion and deep fear today, you are not alone. We’re feeling it too. We are heartsick. Facing down Trump’s fascist agenda, we are desperately worried about the most vulnerable people among us, including our loved ones and everyone in the Truthout community, and our minds are racing a million miles a minute to try to map out all that needs to be done. We must give ourselves space to grieve and feel our fear, feel our rage, and keep in the forefront of our mind the stark truth that millions of real human lives are on the line. And simultaneously, we’ve got to get to work, take stock of our resources, and prepare to throw ourselves full force into the movement. Journalism is a linchpin of that movement. Even as we are reeling, we’re summoning up all the energy we can to face down what’s coming, because we know that one of the sharpest weapons against fascism is publishing the truth. There are many terrifying planks to the Trump agenda, and we plan to devote ourselves to reporting thoroughly on each one and, crucially, covering the movements resisting them. We also recognize that Trump is a dire threat to journalism itself, and that we must take this seriously from the outset. After the election, the four of us sat down to have some hard but necessary conversations about Truthout under a Trump presidency. How would we defend our publication from an avalanche of far right lawsuits that seek to bankrupt us? How would we keep our reporters safe if they need to cover outbreaks of political violence, or if they are targeted by authorities? How will we urgently produce the practical analysis, tools and movement coverage that you need right now — breaking through our normal routines to meet a terrifying moment in ways that best serve you? It will be a tough, scary four years to produce social justice-driven journalism. We need to deliver news, strategy, liberatory ideas, tools and movement-sparking solutions with a force that we never have had to before. And at the same time, we desperately need to protect our ability to do so. We know this is such a painful moment and donations may understandably be the last thing on your mind. But we must ask for your support, which is needed in a new and urgent way. We promise we will kick into an even higher gear to give you truthful news that cuts against the disinformation and vitriol and hate and violence. We promise to publish analyses that will serve the needs of the movements we all rely on to survive the next four years, and even build for the future. We promise to be responsive, to recognize you as members of our community with a vital stake and voice in this work. Please dig deep if you can, but a donation of any amount will be a truly meaningful and tangible action in this cataclysmic historical moment. We’re with you. Let’s do all we can to move forward together. With love, rage, and solidarity, Maya, Negin, Saima, and Ziggy

This article is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 4.0), and you are free to share and republish under the terms of the license.



We need your help to become less dependent on traffic from Facebook and X. Follow us on Bluesky today!