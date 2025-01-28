Several Quaker congregations are suing the Trump administration over an order lifting a previous policy that had curtailed Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents from conducting raids in “sensitive locations,” including schools, hospitals and houses of worship.

The Quaker groups filed their suit on Monday in a Maryland federal court alleging that the policy change within the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) directly affects their churches and the houses of worship of other faiths, in violation of their First Amendment religious freedoms.

“The very threat of that [immigration] enforcement deters congregants from attending services, especially members of immigrant communities,” the lawsuit states, noting that attending such services is part of the “guarantee of religious liberty” enshrined in the U.S. Constitution.

In an executive order issued in his first week of being president, Donald Trump rescinded the nearly 14-year policy limiting raids on places of worship and other sensitive locations. Several religious organizations across the country have condemned the new policy, which now allows ICE agents to storm into places of worship to detain undocumented immigrants as part of Trump’s draconian mass deportation plan. The Quakers appear to be the first religious group to have filed a lawsuit seeking to block the policy.

The litigation, which was filed by Democracy Forward on behalf of five Quaker congregations, notes that there are “specific procedures” that are typically followed when policies like these are changed. The Trump administration did not follow that process on this policy, the lawsuit contends.

Furthermore, the lawsuit states that the new policy “does not acknowledge that houses of worship are sacred spaces.” The suit adds:

[The policy change] does not acknowledge that for many, religious exercise is an essential activity (as the previous policy did). And it does not even consider what unconstrained immigration enforcement at houses of worship would mean as a result. Instead, it treats houses of worship as nothing more than places where ‘criminal aliens — including murderers and rapists’ go to ‘hide.’

The lawsuit seeks a complete ban on the new policy, leaving the older standard — which has been enforced since the Obama administration — in place.

“Quaker meetings for worship seek to be a sanctuary and a refuge for all, and this new and invasive practice tangibly erodes that possibility by creating unnecessary anxiety, confusion, and chilling of our members’ and neighbors’ willingness to share with us in the worship which sustains our lives,” said Noah Merrill, secretary of Quaker group the New England Yearly Meeting of Friends, one of the groups participating in the lawsuit. “This undermines our communities and, we believe, violates our religious freedom.”

“President Trump swore an oath to defend the Constitution and yet today religious institutions that have existed since the 1600s in our country are having to go to court to challenge what is a violation of every individual’s constitutional right to worship and associate freely,” said Skye Perryman, president and CEO of Democracy Forward.

We’re not backing down in the face of Trump’s threats. As Donald Trump is inaugurated a second time, independent media organizations are faced with urgent mandates: Tell the truth more loudly than ever before. Do that work even as our standard modes of distribution (such as social media platforms) are being manipulated and curtailed by forces of fascist repression and ruthless capitalism. Do that work even as journalism and journalists face targeted attacks, including from the government itself. And do that work in community, never forgetting that we’re not shouting into a faceless void – we’re reaching out to real people amid a life-threatening political climate. Our task is formidable, and it requires us to ground ourselves in our principles, remind ourselves of our utility, dig in and commit. As a dizzying number of corporate news organizations – either through need or greed – rush to implement new ways to further monetize their content, and others acquiesce to Trump’s wishes, now is a time for movement media-makers to double down on community-first models. At Truthout, we are reaffirming our commitments on this front: We won’t run ads or have a paywall because we believe that everyone should have access to information, and that access should exist without barriers and free of distractions from craven corporate interests. We recognize the implications for democracy when information-seekers click a link only to find the article trapped behind a paywall or buried on a page with dozens of invasive ads. The laws of capitalism dictate an unending increase in monetization, and much of the media simply follows those laws. Truthout and many of our peers are dedicating ourselves to following other paths – a commitment which feels vital in a moment when corporations are evermore overtly embedded in government. Over 80 percent of Truthout‘s funding comes from small individual donations from our community of readers, and the remaining 20 percent comes from a handful of social justice-oriented foundations. Over a third of our total budget is supported by recurring monthly donors, many of whom give because they want to help us keep Truthout barrier-free for everyone. You can help by giving today. Whether you can make a small monthly donation or a larger gift, Truthout only works with your support.

This article is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 4.0), and you are free to share and republish under the terms of the license.