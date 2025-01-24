“We Don’t Fret, We Fight,” Immigrant Rights Activists Say After ICE Raid in NJ

Federal agents with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement carried out a warrantless raid on Thursday targeting a local establishment in Newark, New Jersey, according to Newark Mayor Ras Baraka — who decried the move as an “an egregious act” in violation of the of the U.S. constitution.

Federal agents detained both undocumented residents and citizens, including a U.S. military veteran, Baraka said in a statement Thursday.

The local outlet PIX11 reported that ICE agents targeted the Ocean Seafood Depot, a wholesale seafood distributor. Store owner Luis Janota told the outlet that three people were taken into custody, including a Puerto Rican employee who is a military veteran. People from Puerto Rico have U.S. citizenship.

“We don’t fret, we fight,” wrote the New Jersey Alliance for Immigrant Justice, which is distributing materials to inform community members about their rights.

Immigration raids on so-called “sanctuary cities” — a list that includes Newark — were expected. On Monday, Trump issued executive orders ramping up immigration enforcement via executive orders, including attempting to end birthright citizenship, reinstating his “Remain in Mexico” policy, suspending refugee resettlement, and moving to restrict federal funds for sanctuary cities.

Trump’s deputy acting attorney general sent a memo to Justice Department staff this week indicating that state and local officials could potentially be criminally prosecuted for failing to cooperate with Trump’s ramped up immigration enforcement, and the Trump administration has also revoked a directive barring arrests in “sensitive” locations, such as schools.

The changes to immigration enforcement have already been met with hurdles. On Thursday a federal judge temporarily blocked his challenge to birthright citizenship, calling it “blatantly unconstitutional.”

“Newark will not stand by idly while people are being unlawfully terrorized. I will be holding a press conference in alliance with partners ready and willing to defend and protect civil and human rights,” Baraka said Thursday.

U.S. Sens. Andy Kim and Cory Booker, both New Jersey Democrats, said they were concerned about the news and that their offices had reached out to the Department of Homeland Security “to demand answers.”

Following the incident, ICE issued the following statement to multiple news outlets: “U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement may encounter U.S. citizens while conducting field work and may request identification to establish an individual’s identity as was the case during a targeted enforcement operation at a worksite today in Newark, New Jersey.”

On X, ICE posted on Thursday that it had arrested 538 people and detained 373 others, though it’s not clear from the post where those arrests and detentions took place.

“A reminder these raids and attacks on the Constitution are an attack on all of us — not just immigrants, not just their families, everyone. You, your neighbors, your colleagues — you’re not safe just because you’re a citizen, a legal resident, a veteran,” wrote Peter Chen, an analyst at the think tank New Jersey Policy Perspective.

