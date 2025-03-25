Another Columbia Protester Targeted for Deportation Sues Trump, Other Officials

Yunseo Chung, a junior at Columbia University, sued U.S. President Donald Trump and other top officials in the Southern District of New York on Monday, challenging “the government’s shocking overreach in seeking to deport a college student… who is a lawful permanent resident of this country, because of her protected speech.”

The 21-year-old, who moved from South Korea to the United States with her family at age 7, participated in some student protests on Columbia’s campus “related to Israel’s military campaign in Gaza and the devastating toll it has taken on Palestinian civilians,” states the complaint. “Chung has not made public statements to the press or otherwise assumed a high-profile role in these protests. She was, rather, one of a large group of college students raising, expressing, and discussing shared concerns.”

Earlier this month, she was arrested by the New York Police Department at a student sit-in “to protest what she believed to be the excessive punishments meted out by the Columbia administration to student protesters facing campus disciplinary proceedings,” the document details. “Mere days later… the federal government began a series of unlawful efforts to arrest, detain, and remove Ms. Chung from the country because of her protected speech.”

The suit asserts that Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) “shocking actions against Ms. Chung form part of a larger pattern of attempted U.S. government repression of constitutionally protected protest activity and other forms of speech,” specifically, “university students who speak out in solidarity with Palestinians and who are critical of the Israeli government’s ongoing military campaign in Gaza or the pro-Israeli policies of the U.S. government and other U.S. institutions.”

Professors at other U.S. universities called the Trump administration’s targeting of Chung ” frightening” and “absolutely chilling to free speech.”

Trump wants to deport a 21-year-old Korean-American Columbia student who hasn't lived in Korea since age 7. Her offense? Protesting against Israel. She allegedly posted fliers that pictured members of Columbia's board as “wanted for complicity in genocide.”https://t.co/0MhG2oDxyT — Kenneth Roth (@KenRoth) March 24, 2025

In addition to Trump, Chung is suing Secretary of State Marco Rubio, U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, acting ICE Director Todd Lyons, and William Joyce, head of ICE’s field office in New York. Her lawyers are seeking a temporary restraining order “barring the government from detaining her based on her protected speech and in the absence of independent, legitimate grounds.”

Naz Ahmad, one of Chung’s lawyers and co-director of Creating Law Enforcement Accountability & Responsibility (CLEAR), told The New York Times that the Trump administration’s “efforts to punish and suppress speech it disagrees with smack of McCarthyism.”

“Like many thousands of students nationwide, Yunseo raised her voice against what is happening in Gaza and in support of fellow students facing unfair discipline,” Ahmad added. “It can’t be the case that a straight-A student who has lived here most of her life can be whisked away and potentially deported, all because she dares to speak up.”

The newspaper noted how Chung’s case resembles that of Mahmoud Khalil, a permanent resident arrested earlier this month after helping lead protests at Columbia, where he finished graduate studies last year:

On March 10, Perry Carbone, a high-ranking lawyer in the federal prosecutor’s office, told Ms. Ahmad, Ms. Chung’s attorney, that the secretary of state, Mr. Rubio, had revoked Ms. Chung’s visa. Ms. Ahmad responded that Ms. Chung was not in the country on a visa and was a permanent resident. According to the lawsuit, Mr. Carbone responded that Mr. Rubio had “revoked that” as well. The conversation echoed an exchange between Mr. Khalil’s lawyers and the immigration agents who arrested him and who did not initially appear to be aware of his residency status. After his arrest, Mr. Khalil was swiftly transferred, first to New Jersey and ultimately to Louisiana, where he has been detained since. The statute that the Trump administration used to justify his detention and Ms. Chung’s potential deportation says that the secretary of state can move against noncitizens whose presence he has reasonable grounds to believe threatens the country’s foreign policy agenda. Homeland security officials have since added other allegations against Mr. Khalil.

Chung and Khalil, an Algerian citizen of Palestinian descent, aren’t the only critics of Israel’s assault on Gaza targeted by the administration. As Common Dreams reported last week, masked immigration authorities “abducted”Badar Khan Suri, an Indian national and Georgetown University postdoctoral fellow on a student visa. A U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) spokesperson said Rubio determined Suri’s “activities and presence” in the United States “rendered him deportable.”

Chung’s complaint points to the cases of Khalil, Suri, Columbia graduate student Ranjani Srinivasan, Leqaa Kordia, and Cornell University doctoral student Momodou Taal. The American-Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee earlier this month sued the president, Noem, and DHS on behalf of Taal, Cornell doctoral student Sriram Parasurama, and professor Mukoma Wa Ngũgĩ over “the Trump administration’s unconstitutional campaign against free speech.”

We’re not backing down in the face of Trump’s threats. As Donald Trump is inaugurated a second time, independent media organizations are faced with urgent mandates: Tell the truth more loudly than ever before. Do that work even as our standard modes of distribution (such as social media platforms) are being manipulated and curtailed by forces of fascist repression and ruthless capitalism. Do that work even as journalism and journalists face targeted attacks, including from the government itself. And do that work in community, never forgetting that we’re not shouting into a faceless void – we’re reaching out to real people amid a life-threatening political climate. Our task is formidable, and it requires us to ground ourselves in our principles, remind ourselves of our utility, dig in and commit. As a dizzying number of corporate news organizations – either through need or greed – rush to implement new ways to further monetize their content, and others acquiesce to Trump’s wishes, now is a time for movement media-makers to double down on community-first models. At Truthout, we are reaffirming our commitments on this front: We won’t run ads or have a paywall because we believe that everyone should have access to information, and that access should exist without barriers and free of distractions from craven corporate interests. We recognize the implications for democracy when information-seekers click a link only to find the article trapped behind a paywall or buried on a page with dozens of invasive ads. The laws of capitalism dictate an unending increase in monetization, and much of the media simply follows those laws. Truthout and many of our peers are dedicating ourselves to following other paths – a commitment which feels vital in a moment when corporations are evermore overtly embedded in government. Over 80 percent of Truthout‘s funding comes from small individual donations from our community of readers, and the remaining 20 percent comes from a handful of social justice-oriented foundations. Over a third of our total budget is supported by recurring monthly donors, many of whom give because they want to help us keep Truthout barrier-free for everyone. You can help by giving today during our fundraiser. We have 48 hours to add 230 new monthly donors. Whether you can make a small monthly donation or a larger gift, Truthout only works with your support.

This piece was reprinted by Truthout with permission or license. It may not be reproduced in any form without permission or license from the source.



We need your help to become less dependent on traffic from Facebook and X. Follow us on Bluesky today!