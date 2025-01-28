One Navajo Nation official said that “many fear for the threat of being deported.”

Officials from the Navajo Nation are warning its members to carry personal identification that indicates they are citizens of the United States at all times following reports that more than a dozen Diné/Navajo people have been detained and questioned during immigration raids in Arizona and New Mexico since last Wednesday.

Navajo people, also known as Diné people, have experienced “negative and sometimes traumatizing experiences with federal agents targeting undocumented immigrants in the Southwest,” Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren said in a press release.

The exact number of Diné/Navajo Nation members who have been detained is unknown, but there have been at least 15 documented cases of people being stopped at their homes or workplaces over the past week, CNN reported on Monday. These individuals were questioned or detained by federal law enforcement, who demanded they provide proof of citizenship.

It’s unclear which federal agency or agencies detained these individuals. They have since been released, but the detentions have made residents worry that future Trump administration immigration raids could target them, despite their status as citizens.

In one incident, a person was detained by federal agents during a raid in Phoenix, Arizona, with a Navajo official describing their situation as a “wrong place, wrong time” situation. That person was released upon providing officials with tribal identification, but only after they were detained and questioned.

Arizona state Sen. Theresa Hatathlie noted that several reports indicated that federal agents didn’t recognize tribal identification as valid proof of citizenship.

“With the way things are going right now and these types of situations, we have to put measures in place in order to help our constituents and government entities so that they can be a resource,” Hatahlie told CNN.

She added:

Tribes should communicate to Homeland Security and say, ‘This is a sample of our travel enrollment card. This is the sample of our Certificate of Indian Blood. If you have any questions to verify, here is a hotline. Here is a website.’

According to a press release from his office, Nygren is advising Diné/Navajos people “to carry state-issued identification, such as a driver’s license, other picture identification, or their Certificate of Indian blood, known as a CIB.”

That Indigenous people have been detained is a show of the widespread and seemingly racially targeted nature of the raids.

“There’s a lot of fear, and I know they’re probably feeling frustrated knowing that they don’t feel safe in the country where they were born or where their ancestors come from and there’s a lot of frustration of them being stereotyped,” said Navajo Nation Council Speaker Crystalyne Curley.

Those who were questioned or detained felt that “they have been racially discriminated and also profiled,” Curly said, adding that “many fear for the threat of being deported.”

Diné elder and activist James Jackson, also speaking to CNN, described the actions as “shameful,” and decried the raids by the federal government overall.

“No one is illegal on stolen land,” Jackson said. “It really goes back to the Indigenous way of life, that everything is made for the people. People have to understand that this is not the way to live or to be honorable and neighborly with each other.”

We’re not backing down in the face of Trump’s threats. As Donald Trump is inaugurated a second time, independent media organizations are faced with urgent mandates: Tell the truth more loudly than ever before. Do that work even as our standard modes of distribution (such as social media platforms) are being manipulated and curtailed by forces of fascist repression and ruthless capitalism. Do that work even as journalism and journalists face targeted attacks, including from the government itself. And do that work in community, never forgetting that we’re not shouting into a faceless void – we’re reaching out to real people amid a life-threatening political climate. Our task is formidable, and it requires us to ground ourselves in our principles, remind ourselves of our utility, dig in and commit. As a dizzying number of corporate news organizations – either through need or greed – rush to implement new ways to further monetize their content, and others acquiesce to Trump’s wishes, now is a time for movement media-makers to double down on community-first models. At Truthout, we are reaffirming our commitments on this front: We won’t run ads or have a paywall because we believe that everyone should have access to information, and that access should exist without barriers and free of distractions from craven corporate interests. We recognize the implications for democracy when information-seekers click a link only to find the article trapped behind a paywall or buried on a page with dozens of invasive ads. The laws of capitalism dictate an unending increase in monetization, and much of the media simply follows those laws. Truthout and many of our peers are dedicating ourselves to following other paths – a commitment which feels vital in a moment when corporations are evermore overtly embedded in government. Over 80 percent of Truthout‘s funding comes from small individual donations from our community of readers, and the remaining 20 percent comes from a handful of social justice-oriented foundations. Over a third of our total budget is supported by recurring monthly donors, many of whom give because they want to help us keep Truthout barrier-free for everyone. You can help by giving today. Whether you can make a small monthly donation or a larger gift, Truthout only works with your support.

This article is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 4.0), and you are free to share and republish under the terms of the license.