But legislators and community members said they are still seeking answers surrounding Demartravion “Trey” Reed’s death.

Originally published by Capital B.

A Black college student who was found hanging from a tree on his school’s campus in Mississippi was not the victim of foul play law enforcement officials said, countering online speculation that he was the victim of a lynching.

Demartravion “Trey” Reed, a 21-year-old from Grenada, Mississippi, was discovered at Delta State University the morning of Sept. 15. Reed had only attended classes at the university for a month before his death, his family’s attorney, Vanessa Jones, said at a news conference on Tuesday evening.

Reed’s family said on Sept. 3 the college student spent time with his loved ones in his hometown, where city officials hosted Grenada Day. They said he had a fun and loving spirit and they now want answers about the circumstances surrounding his death.

“He went back to Delta State University — and our question is what happened,” Jones said. “We’re not going to point fingers at anybody. We’re not going to call anybody any names. All we want is answers.”

What Happened to Demartravion “Trey” Reed?

The Cleveland Police Department notified the Bolivar County Coroner’s Office at 7:32 a.m. that the student, later identified as Reed, was found unresponsive.

Bolivar County Coroner Randolph “Rudy” Seals Jr. wrote in a report that, based on a preliminary examination, Reed did not suffer any lacerations, contusions, compound fractures, broken bones, or injuries consistent with an assault.

“At this time, there is no evidence to suggest the individual was physically attacked before his death,” Seals added in the report.

At a press conference on Monday afternoon, the university’s Chief of Police and Director of Public Safety, Michael Peele, said investigators found no evidence of foul play. Reed’s attorney said the family has not received a copy of the report.

Reed’s uncle, Rev. Jerry L. Reed, said the 21-year-old was joyful, happy and obedient. Every other Sunday, Jerry, a pastor at Living Faith Miracle Temple Cogic in Grenada, said Trey would attend church.

“One thing he said [that] he wanted to be a truck driver. He wanted to go to college,” said Reed’s uncle. He added that he and his family want to “bring the truth to the light. That’s what we’re looking for.”

How Is the Community Reacting to the Student’s Death?

As news of Reed’s death spread across social media and the country, so did unanswered questions and speculation about what may have happened to the student.

Renowned civil rights attorney Ben Crump shared a post on Instagram, calling for full transparency and prayers for the family.

“His family deserves answers,” he wrote.

In a separate statement, Crump said he’s been retained by the family and he “will work with a number of civil rights organizations to conduct a thorough and transparent investigation.”

Despite the coroner’s report, legislators and community members said they are still seeking answers surrounding Reed’s death.

The Mississippi Legislative Black Caucus wrote in a statement, “We are continuing to ask questions of local officials and remain engaged as the investigation unfolds.”

“We are closely watching developments to determine what further action, if any, may be necessary to ensure transparency and accountability,” they wrote.

U.S. Rep. Bennie Thompson, a Democrat from Mississippi, said he spoke to Reed’s family and said he is calling for a full federal investigation into his death.

“We must leave no stone unturned,” Thompson said in a statement. “Mississippi’s history of racial violence against African Americans cannot be ignored, and our community deserves both truth and accountability.”

Delta State is a small four-year institution with a student enrollment of 2,700. During the fall semester last year, white students were 48% of its population, while Black students made up 42%, according to data from the university’s Mini Factbook. The university, which had been celebrating its centennial, canceled classes and events on Monday.

On Monday night, students gathered on campus for a prayer vigil in honor of Reed’s life.

What Happens Next?

Peeler requested the assistance of multiple law enforcement agencies, including the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, Bolivar County Sheriff’s Office, and Cleveland Police Department, to work on the investigation, according to the school.

University President Dan Ennis said at the press conference that he spoke to Reed’s family and “expressed our heartbreak.”

“Our community is deeply saddened by this loss,” Ennis said.

Jones, the family’s attorney, said neither Ennis nor any officials have contacted the family directly. She said the family has only received information through the media or secondhand sources.

This piece was reprinted by Truthout with permission or license. It may not be reproduced in any form without permission or license from the source.