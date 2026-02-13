Palestine Action Defeats Ban in UK Court

Supporters of the organization are now calling for terrorism charges against anti-genocide protesters to be dismissed.

Honest, paywall-free news is rare. Please support our boldly independent journalism with a donation of any size.

The British High Court ruled Friday that the United Kingdom government’s ban on the anti-genocide advocacy group Palestine Action was unlawful, a decision that campaigners cheered as a major victory while also demanding the dismissal of all charges against those arrested and imprisoned for backing the group.

The UK-based Stop the War Coalition noted that roughly 3,000 activists have been arrested on terrorism charges for “holding signs in support of Palestine Action,” which has targeted the UK operations of Israeli weapons manufacturers and engaged in civil disobedience to protest Israel’s genocidal assault on Gaza. More than 250 people have been charged under the Terrorism Act due to the Palestine Action ban, according to the Associated Press, and more than 20 people are still jailed while awaiting trial.

Lindsey German, convenor of the Stop the War Coalition, called the High Court’s ruling “fantastic news” and “an utter humiliation for Yvette Cooper, Shabana Mahmood, and the rest in this most authoritarian government in living memory,” referring to the UK’s foreign secretary and home secretary.

German said UK authorities must now “drop all the charges against those wrongly arrested and imprisoned without trial for peacefully protesting a genocide.”

Fantastic news! Utter humiliation for Yvette Cooper, Shabana Mahmood and the rest in this most authoritarian govt in memory



We call on Mark Rowley and Cooper to resign



Now drop all the charges against those wrongly arrested and imprisoned for peacefully protesting genocide! https://t.co/RRqhw2s5AW — Stop the War Coalition (@STWuk) February 13, 2026

Huda Ammori, the co-founder of Palestine Action who brought the case against the government, said the ruling represents “a monumental victory both for our fundamental freedoms here in Britain and in the struggle for freedom for the Palestinian people, striking down a decision that will forever be remembered as one of the most extreme attacks on free speech in recent British history.”

The Labour government’s designation of Palestine Action as a terrorist group and ban on the organization, which took effect last summer, will remain in place pending appeal of the High Court’s Friday decision. Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood said she was “disappointed” by the ruling and intends to “fight this judgment,” which characterized the ban as “disproportionate” and unjustified. Under the ban, membership in or support for Palestine Action was made punishable by up to 14 years in prison.

“Thousands of people of conscience saw that branding protest as terrorism was a move straight out of the dictator’s playbook,” said a spokesperson for the advocacy group Defend Our Juries in response to the decision. “Together we took action at great personal risk — inspired by each other’s courage. We helped make this proscription unenforceable by saying, ‘We do not comply.’”

Tom Southerden, Amnesty International UK’s law and human rights director, praised the High Court’s ruling as “a vital affirmation of the right to protest at a time when it has been under sustained and deliberate attack.”

“The High Court’s decision sends a clear message: The government cannot simply reach for sweeping counter‑terrorism powers to silence critics or suppress dissent,” said Southerden. “We welcome this judgment as an essential check on overreach and a powerful reminder that fundamental freedoms still carry weight in UK law.”

Press freedom is under attack As Trump cracks down on political speech, independent media is increasingly necessary. Truthout produces reporting you won’t see in the mainstream: journalism from the frontlines of global conflict, interviews with grassroots movement leaders, high-quality legal analysis and more. Our work is possible thanks to reader support. Help Truthout catalyze change and social justice — make a tax-deductible monthly or one-time donation today.