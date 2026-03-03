Noem Refuses to Apologize to Alex Pretti’s Parents During Heated Senate Hearing

Noem smeared both Pretti and Renee Nicole Good as “domestic terrorists” in the wake of their killings by federal agents.

As the US Department of Homeland Security remains partially shut down, DHS chief Kristi Noem testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday and repeatedly refused to apologize to the family of Alex Pretti, who was recently killed by immigration agents in Minnesota.

“Two of my constituents, Renee Good and Alex Pretti, were killed,” Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), who is running for governor, said while questioning Noem about Operation Metro Surge, for which the secretary and President Donald Trump sent thousands of immigration agents to the Twin Cities in January.

Border Patrol agent Jesus Ochoa and Customs and Border Protection officer Raymundo Gutierrez fatally shot Pretti, a Department of Veterans Affairs nurse, just weeks after Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer Jonathan Ross similarly killed Good. Their deaths fueled the congressional funding fight that has led to the ongoing shutdown.

“They should be alive today,” Klobuchar said of the two 37-year-old US citizens. “In fact, in one month, in the city of Minneapolis, when you look at the three fatalities that were results of shooting, two of three were committed by federal agents.”

After highlighting the various rights that DHS agents trampled on in Minneapolis and Saint Paul, and questioning Noem about the current footprint — roughly 500 more agents than the number before the surge that the administration claims has ended — Klobuchar turned to the secretary’s attempts to smear both Good and Pretti as domestic terrorists.

“When I spoke to Alex’s parents, they told me that you calling him a domestic terrorist, this was directly from them, the day after he was killed, a nurse in our VA, Alex, one of the most hurtful things they could ever imagine was said by you about their son,” said Klobuchar. “Do you have anything you want to say to Alex Pretti’s parents?”

Noem responded, “We were relying, in the hours after that incident that was so horrific, on information we were getting from the ground, from our agents.”

When Klobuchar jumped in, reiterating the question and extending it to Good’s relatives, Noem claimed: “That’s what I’m doing right now… I can’t even imagine what they have gone through, in the loss of their son, in the loss of their family members. It’s absolutely tragic.”

Noem’s comments about the two victims, and her broader handling of the DHS invasions of the Twin Cities and other US communities as part of Trump’s mass deportation agenda, have sparked calls for her resignation, firing, or impeachment.

Before the surge in Minnesota, the administration launched Operation Midway Blitz, targeting immigrants in Chicago and its suburbs. Earlier in Tuesday’s hearing, Sen Dick Durbin (D-Ill.), noted to Noem that during the invasion of his state, “one of your Border Patrol agents shot Marimar Martinez five times after ramming her car.”

“You and your agency rushed to brand these victims as, quote, domestic terrorists,” Durbin continued. “We have ample video evidence and eyewitness testimony proving you were wrong. Your statements cause immeasurable pain to these families. Let me give you an opportunity to do the right thing. Do you retract these statements identifying these individuals as domestic terrorists?”

The secretary responded: “When we have these situations happen, we always offer our condolences to those families, and I offer mine as well. These are tragic situations, and I can’t imagine what these families go through in losing a loved one. What I will say is we always work to provide the American people with as much information as possible — that we’re relying on reports from the ground and from agents that are there, and working to be transparent, and will continue to do all that we can to provide the accurate information and the facts to people as we can.”

While going back and forth, Durbin also asked Noem: “Is it so hard to say you were wrong?” and “When you fail, do you admit it publicly?”

She claimed: “Absolutely. We always know that there’s room for improvement.”

Martinez, a 30-year-old US citizen, survived, and has since testified on Capitol Hill about what she endured. However, an ICE agent did fatally shoot Silverio Villegas González, a 38-year-old immigrant, in the suburb Franklin Park during the Illinois operation. As with the other cases, video footage of his killing contradicted the DHS narrative about it.

Sharing a clip of the DHS secretary’s exchange with Durbin on social media, writer and editor Keith Murphy declared that “Kristi Noem is brutally unqualified. Never should have been in spitting distance as head of Homeland Security/ICE.”

“But this is what Trump wanted,” Murphy continued, also pointing to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, US Attorney General Pam Bondi, and Federal Bureau of Investigation Director Kash Patel.

“The worst of the worst,” Murphy concluded. “A generational clown car.”

