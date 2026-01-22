ICE Detains Kids in MN, Including a 5-Year-Old as Bait to Arrest His Father

At least two children were sent to Texas migrant jails that have come under fire for their grotesque conditions.

Federal immigration agents have detained at least four children from Minnesota public schools over the past two weeks, including a 5-year-old boy and a 10-year-old girl who were both sent to Texas detention centers that have come under fire for grotesque conditions.

Zena Stenvik, the superintendent of Columbia Heights Public Schools, held a press conference on Wednesday to provide details of the targeting of children and decry the menacing presence of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents, who have been terrorizing and abusing communities in Minneapolis and other major US cities at the behest of President Donald Trump.

“ICE agents have been roaming our neighborhoods, circling our schools, following our buses, coming into our parking lots, and taking our children,” Stenvik said. “The sense of safety in our community and around our schools is shaken, and our hearts are shattered.”

The superintendent said that ICE agents used 5-year-old Liam Ramos as “bait” to also arrest his father. The two were taken while in their driveway, “just having arrived home” from preschool. Both are currently at a Texas detention center.

“The middle school brother came home to a missing dad, a missing little brother, and a terrified mother,” said Stenvik. “This family is following US legal parameters and has an active asylum case with no order of deportation. I have viewed the legal paperwork with my own eyes. Why detain a 5-year-old? You cannot tell me that this child is going to be classified as a violent criminal.”

Stenvik also described the arrest of a 10-year-old fourth grader who was detained by ICE agents along with her mother.

“During the arrest, the child called her father to tell him the ICE agents were bringing her to school,” said Stenvik. “The father immediately came to the school to find that both his daughter and wife had been taken. By the end of the school day, they were already in a detention center in Texas, and they are still there.”

A 17-year-old high school student, according to Stenvik, was detained by “armed and masked agents, alone.”

“The student was removed from their car and taken away,” said Stenvik.

Minnesota officials and lawmakers reacted with horror to the superintendent’s account of the arrests.

“ICE has detained children as young as five,” Minnesota Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan wrote on social media. “No 5-year-old makes us unsafe. Targeting children — our babies — is beyond the pale. ICE is completely out of control and beyond fixing.”

US Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) called the arrests of children “absolutely vile.”

“Don’t tell us this is about ‘the worst of the worst,’” said Omar. “That’s a lie.”

