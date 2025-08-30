House Republicans Investigate Wikipedia for Alleged “Anti-Israel” Bias

Wikipedia is being pressed to release names of specific editors, a tactic seemingly pushed by the Heritage Foundation.

Truthout is an indispensable resource for activists, movement leaders and workers everywhere. Please make this work possible with a quick donation.

A pair of House Republicans is moving forward with an investigation that will seek to reveal the identities of Wikipedia editors who have edited articles to include information that portrays Israel negatively.

On Wednesday, Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.), chair of the House Oversight Committee, and Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.), chair of the House Subcommittee on Cybersecurity, Information Technology, and Government Innovation, sent a letter to the Wikimedia Foundation, the nonprofit that owns the free encyclopedia.

The representatives asked Wikimedia’s CEO, Maryana Iskander, for “assistance in obtaining documents and communications regarding individuals (or specific accounts) serving as Wikipedia volunteer editors who violated Wikipedia platform policies as well as your own efforts to thwart intentional, organized efforts to inject bias into important and sensitive topics.”

The letter requested information about “nation state actors” or “academic institutions” that may have been involved in efforts to “edit or influence content identified as possibly violating Wikipedia policies.”

A spokesperson for the Wikimedia Foundation told The Hill that they were reviewing the request.

“We welcome the opportunity to respond to the committee’s questions and to discuss the importance of safeguarding the integrity of information on our platform,” the spokesperson said.

The GOP investigation coincides with a long-standing objective of the far-right Heritage Foundation, which has accused Wikipedia of anti-conservative bias and promoting content that portrays Israel in a negative light, and sought to unmask the identities of the internet users who run it.

The letter sent by Comer and Mace requests that Wikimedia provide Congress with “records showing identifying and unique characteristics of accounts (such as names, IP addresses, registration dates, user activity logs) for editors” who have been “subject to actions” by Wikipedia’s Arbitration Committee, which resolves internal disputes between editors.

It was, in essence, a request by Congress for Wikipedia to “dox” many of its editors.

“In the culture of Wikipedia editing, it is common for individuals to use pseudonyms to protect their privacy and avoid personal threats,” wrote tech writer and Wikipedia expert Stephen Harrison for Slate in February. “Revealing an editor’s personal information without their consent, a practice known as doxing, is a form of harassment that can result in a user’s being permanently banned from the site.”

Of chief concern to the legislators is investigating Wikipedia’s handling of content related to Israel. They cited a report from the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), a pro-Israel lobbying group, which the legislators said “raised troubling questions about potentially systematic efforts to advance antisemitic and anti-Israel information in Wikipedia articles related to conflicts with the state of Israel.”

The ADL report makes the allegation that 30 “bad-faith” Wikipedia editors, whose identities are not public, were collaborating to edit pages about the Israel-Palestine conflict by “spotlighting criticism of Israel and downplaying Palestinian terrorist violence and antisemitism,” and in the process violating Wikipedia’s commitment to neutrality.

That report, however, has been heavily criticized, including by some of the academics it cited. In a piece for The Forward, Shira Klein, whose research on Wikipedia’s documentation of the Holocaust appears in the report, said the ADL “inaccurately” used her work, and the work of others, as part of its “ramped-up efforts to police public discourse about Israel,” and quoted other researchers who felt the same.

Klein described the study’s interpretation of the facts as “very skewed” and said it was reliant “on a faulty premise: that criticism of Israel or Zionism is inherently antisemitic.”

“To establish foul play, the ADL would need to demonstrate that Wikipedia content about Israel and Zionism regularly expresses as fact ideas that diverge from broadly held scholarly opinions on the matters in question,” Klein said. “But where is the evidence of editors repeatedly misrepresenting or contradicting peer-reviewed literature? There is none. The report simply wants us to take the ADL’s word for it.”

The ADL’s report, as well as a similar report from the Atlantic Council alleging that Wikipedia editors had conspired to spread pro-Kremlin propaganda, are the sole pieces of evidence cited by Comer and Mace in their request for identifying information on Wikipedia’s editors.

However, right-wing efforts to undermine Wikipedia’s independence and attack the privacy of its editors go back much further.

In January, documents obtained by The Forward’s Arno Rosenfeld revealed a secret plan by Heritage, the think tank behind the authoritarian Project 2025 playbook, to “identify and target Wikipedia editors” who the organization said were “abusing their position.”

Among the methodologies it directed Heritage employees to use include “analyzing text patterns, usernames, and technical data through data breach analysis, fingerprinting, [human intelligence], and technical targeting.”

The targeting methods also included “creating fake Wikipedia user accounts to try to trick editors into identifying themselves by sharing personal information or clicking on malicious tracking links that can identify people who click on them.”

According to Rosenfeld, “The Heritage Foundation sent the pitch deck outlining the Wikipedia initiative to Jewish foundations and other prospective supporters of Project Esther, its roadmap for fighting antisemitism and anti-Zionism.”

Jewish Voice for Peace has described Project Esther as Heritage’s “blueprint for using the federal government and private institutions to dismantle then Palestine solidarity movement and broader US civil society, under the guise of ‘fighting antisemitism.'”

“Even if you take issue with how the site is currently framing the conflict, that doesn’t justify Heritage’s plan,” Harrison wrote. “Targeting Wikipedia editors personally, instead of debating their edits on the platform, marks a dangerous escalation.”

Coming amid the Trump administration’s crackdowns against campus protests and efforts to deport immigrants over pro-Palestine speech, critics have described the House Republican investigation as the latest GOP attempt to censor criticism and the spread of unflattering information about Israel.

Adam Johnson, a co-host for the political podcast Citations Needed, described it in a post on X as “House Republicans working with the ADL and Atlantic Council to discipline Wikipedia into parroting the Israeli and NATO line.”

Johnson noted that this push was coming as the clear majority of Americans, including an overwhelming number of Democrats, now oppose US support for Israel, with many now believing the country is committing a genocide.

“Rather than end the genocide,” Johnson said, “the response instead is to continue firing, doxing, smearing, and attempting to censor inconvenient narratives.”

Keep the press free. Fight political repression. Truthout urgently appeals for your support. Under pressure from an array of McCarthyist anti-speech tactics, independent journalists at Truthout face new and mounting political repression. We rely on your support to publish journalism from the frontlines of political movements. In fact, we’re almost entirely funded by readers like you. Please contribute a tax-deductible gift at this critical moment!



This piece was reprinted by Truthout with permission or license. It may not be reproduced in any form without permission or license from the source.